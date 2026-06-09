Insider Urges Lions to Make $20 Million Jahmyr Gibbs Move

The Detroit Lions have been hard at work this offseason making moves in an effort to get back to the playoffs after they missed out on them entirely in 2025. The Lions still have a ton of talent at their disposal, but they need to work on finding better ways to properly utilize their players in 2026 and beyond.

One of the more intriguing moves Detroit made this offseason involved trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. While seeing Montgomery leave was tough, the Lions have made it clear they are fully committing to Jahmyr Gibbs at the running back position. And if you ask NFL insider Mike Florio, that means it’s time to hand Gibbs a massive contract extension.

Lions Need to Take Care of Jahmyr Gibbs’ Contract Situation

Detroit turned a lot of heads when it decided to select Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he has been a revelation for the Lions, as he’s earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons in the pros. And now that Montgomery is gone, he is the clear, unquestioned leader in the team’s running back room.

Gibbs took over as the team’s starter in 2025, and he put together another very strong season. On the ground, Gibbs remained incredibly efficient, as he finished the year with 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns on 243 carries. He also enjoyed his best season as a receiver, as he hauled in 77 passes for 616 yards and five more scores, all of which were career highs.

Earlier this offseason, Detroit made the obvious decision to exercise the fifth-year option in Gibbs’ contract, meaning he will be under team control for at least two more years. However, he is now eligible for an extension, and with Montgomery no longer around, Florio believes that Gibbs needs to angle for a deal that is worth upwards of $20 million per year.

“At some point, you’ve gotta say, ‘I’m not taking the risk here. I want my contract.’ And his contract needs to start with a 2,” Florio said on “PFT Live.” He should not be touching grass until they pay him.”

Should the Lions Pay Jahmyr Gibbs This Offseason?

The Lions don’t necessarily need to extend Gibbs this offseason, but he has already proven himself to be one of the best offensive playmakers in the league. The front office should want to lock him up for the long-term future, and he should be interested in earning a significant pay raise. To this point, though, there hasn’t been much momentum towards a new deal.

That could change in the blink of an eye, but with two years of two control left, there isn’t much urgency for Detroit to get a deal done this offseason unless Gibbs begins holding out. Eventually, he’s going to get the sort of deal he deserves, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn a historic contract for a running back when all is said and done.