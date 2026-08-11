Lions Dubbed ‘Perfect’ Trade Partner for 2-Time Pro Bowl RB Behind Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions just made Jahmyr Gibbs the most expensive running back in NFL history, but the lack of depth behind him leaves the offense unprotected.

Detroit dealt David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, where he is likely to earn the RB1 job on a perennial playoff team, bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs rusher Isiah Pacheco to fill in as the backup to Gibbs. However, Pacheco is currently sidelined with a sprained MCL, leaving the Lions vulnerable if Gibbs suffers any setback whatsoever.

The hosts of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show laid out why Pacheco’s injury is a big concern for Detroit, even if he is back on the field by Week 1.

“Now, Isaiah Pacheco is gonna miss … a month of practice,” Danny Heifetz said. “Let’s just say Jahmyr Gibbs gets hurt, and Isiah Pacheco is hurt — the Lions don’t really have a third-string running back, like at all. … Sione Vaki played one snap at running back last year. He’s a special-teamer.”

The hosts, including Danny Kelly and Craig Horlbeck, followed that by dubbing the Lions prime trade candidates for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner.

“They gotta sign someone,” Heifetz continued. “Forget if he gets hurt, if Jahmyr Gibbs has to tie his shoes … the running back subbing into the first-team with the Lions that has to play with the Lions is Jabari Small?”

“They’ll have to just to pick somebody up on waivers or make a trade, I feel like,” Kelly added. “This is ridiculous.”

“Go get, like, James Conner,” Horlbeck chimed in.

“Honestly, James Conner would be perfect in Detroit,” Heifetz responded. “He’s such a David Montgomery-esque player. They should get James Conner.”

James Conner Produced Back-to-Back 1,000-Yard Seasons in 2023, 2024

Conner is entering his 10th professional season in 2026 and coming off an injury-shortened year, during which a foot issue robbed him of all but three games.

That said, Conner went over 1,000 rushing yards in both of the previous two campaigns and was also a Pro Bowler in both 2018 and 2021. He will play the upcoming season at 31 years old.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN suggested in late July that Conner is likely to end up somewhere other than Arizona, either via a cut and signing with a new team in free agency or via a trade. The Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love No. 3 overall out of Notre Dame in April and also added Tyler Allgeier to the RB room this offseason.

Conner’s salary cap hit for any team that might trade for him will tip the scales at slightly more than $2 million in 2026, after which his contract expires.

Lions Could Justify Spending on Multiple Positions Ahead of Regular Season

The Lions have plenty of other positions on which they could justify spending, specifically on defense.

In the secondary, both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are dealing with injuries. Meanwhile, the team parted ways with cornerback Terrion Arnold as he faces serious criminal charges in Florida, and that part of the secondary was already short on both depth and high-end talent.

The Lions’ front-seven could also use an upgrade, namely at the pass-rusher position opposite Aidan Hutchinson, where DJ Wonnum signed on a one-year deal and the team spent a second-round pick on rookie Derrick Moore out of Michigan.