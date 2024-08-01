Lions OC Offers Bold Statement on WR Jameson Williams

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions has raised expectations for wide receiver Jameson Williams heading into the wideout’s third season. On August 1, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson did nothing to slow down the Williams hype train.

Johnson strongly praised Williams’ performance through the early part of training camp. In fact, Johnson implied Williams has proven that he can excel at everything the team has asked him to do.

“We started feeling it toward the end of last year. He’s taken that to another level in the springtime and so far here in training camp,” Johnson told reporters in his press conference. “He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense, and we certainly feel it out there. Both in the passing game, making explosive plays, but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well.

“Things have started to slow down mentally for him. We’ve locked him in to a couple spots. As a result, his route tree has kind of grown. It’s developed. In his mind, there’s nothing he can’t do, and so far, we really haven’t seen that either.

“We haven’t seen anything that he can’t do.”

In the first 18 games of his NFL career, Williams has posted 25 catches for 395 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 6 receptions for 79 yards in the postseason and scored 2 touchdowns in the NFC championship game.

Lions’ Jameson Williams Ready for Breakout Season?

A lot of first-round wide receivers make an immediate impact in the modern NFL. Expectations are even higher when teams trade up for wideouts in the draft.

The Lions moved up from No. 32 to 12 to select Williams in the 2022 NFL draft. In addition to the No. 32 selection, Detroit sent the No. 34 and 66 picks to the Minnesota Vikings for the right to pick Williams (they also received the No. 46 selection) despite the fact the receiver suffered a torn ACL in the final game of his college career.

Recovering from the ACL tear, Williams only caught 1 pass in six games as an NFL rookie. Then he missed the first four games of his second season because of a gambling-related suspension.

But Williams grew into a solid contributor upon his return in Week 5 last year. In six of his final 11 games, he posted at least 40 receiving yards.

The Lions have strongly indicated throughout this offseason that Williams is ready for a bigger role this fall.

“If you said, ‘Give me one player that is the most improved from start to finish in that time,’ Jamo would be that guy right now,” Campbell told reporters during offseason workouts on May 23. “He is a man on a mission, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. Alright? I’m gonna leave it at that.”

“I think this year is going to be huge for him,” Lions fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said of Williams, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman. “Actually I know it is.”

Dan Campbell’s Response to Williams’ ‘Unfortunate Mishap’

Williams has found the end zone just 4 times in 18 NFL regular season games. But he’s finding the end zone in training camp. On July 25, Williams tallied an impressive touchdown while splitting a pair of defenders.

MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke reported Williams vomited “four or five times” right after that score. But that didn’t bother Campbell one bit.

“As long as he keeps making those plays, he can throw up all he wants,” Campbell told reporters.

Campbell, Johnson and the Lions are counting on Williams emerging as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind St. Brown. Detroit’s No. 2 wideout from last season, Josh Reynolds, left to sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones are also expected to be significant contributors at receiver for the Lions during 2024.