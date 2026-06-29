Lions Coach Delivers Strong Message on Jameson Williams’ Offseason Growth

The Detroit Lions knew that they were going to have to make some changes this offseason after missing the playoffs entirely last year. However, if all goes according to plan for the Lions in 2026, they will return to the top of the league on the back of their key contributors who were in town last season.

The newest member of that group is wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is fresh off a breakout campaign in 2025. And yet, while Williams proved himself to be a capable No. 2 wideout alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, he still has a lot of room to grow. According to wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, though, it sounds like Williams has taken a step forward in an unexpected department over the offseason.

Scottie Montgomery Gushes Over Jameson Williams

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Detroit selected Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he got off to a very slow start in the pros thanks to injuries and off-field issues. Over the past two seasons, though, Williams has managed to stay on the field more consistently, and the results have begun to improve dramatically.

The 2025 campaign was an important one for Williams, as the Lions were giving him more snaps alongside St. Brown. The pair proved to be a perfect complement for one another, and it led to the best season of Williams’ young career (65 REC, 1,117 YDS, 7 TD). However, it wasn’t enough to help Detroit earn a playoff berth.

Williams and St. Brown will still be leading the Lions’ aerial attack, and in order for the team to be successful, it is going to need big years from both guys. According to Montgomery, Williams has been putting in more work behind the scenes when it comes to watching and dissecting film, with the hope being his deeper understanding of Detroit’s offensive system will lead to more improvements from him on the field.

“In the classroom, the one thing that has really surprised a lot of us and made us feel better is his ability to be vocal and ask questions about the why,” Montgomery said, via Kory Woods of MLive. “Why is this depth that, you know, the fifth time outside foot hit and this one is very similar? Well, it’s the reason because the option route under has maybe been reduced by a yard or two.”

All Eyes Are on the Lions’ Offense in 2026

It’s very clear that Detroit is going to need some secondary targets to emerge at the wide receiver spot behind St. Brown and Williams, but even with that being said, these two guys are going to be heavily targeted by Jared Goff under center. When push comes to shove, he’s going to be looking at one of these two stars, which is why their production is so important.

Williams is fast enough to make big plays every now and then, but becoming a more consistent and reliable option for Goff is how he can become an even better player for the Lions. Yes, this team underwent some big changes over the past few months, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be the usual suspects on offense who play the biggest role in determining how successful this team will be.