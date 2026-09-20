Lions Insider Pumps Brakes on Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Detroit Lions have been heavily connected to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed them as a strong fit to acquire the fourth-year cornerback. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that they are a team to keep an eye on for Porter.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press admitted that the Lions need to fix their secondary. However, he does not think that trading for Porter is a move the Lions will or should entertain.

“There’s no reason to believe a move for Porter or anyone else is imminent, but I think the Lions have to do something to address their secondary before the trade deadline,” wrote Birkett. “If I were Brad and Dan, I don’t know that Porter would be the move given it might take a first-round pick to pry him loose and you’d have to pay him top-of-market money. He’s a good player, and in general I think the Lions should be aggressive in their pursuit of outside talent. But I don’t put him in the Pat Surtain/Christian Gonzalez class of cornerbacks.”

Porter’s standing in the NFL is why the Steelers are hesitant to sign him and also why the Lions might not want to swing a massive trade for him.

Detroit Lions Might Not Trade for Joey Porter Jr.

While Rapoport said that the Porter trade is one to watch for, he also said that he does not sense a lot of activity from the Lions on that front. “As of now, I haven’t sensed a lot of activity there,” Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show.

So, this does align with what Birkett is expecting. The Lions need a cornerback, and Porter is the top one in trade rumors. It makes sense for many sources to tie the two sides together. In reality, it will be tough to maneuver.

The team has to decide whether to trade a first-round pick or at least similar value. Beyond that, the acquiring team is going to have to pay him near the top of the market.

Lions Have to Trade a Big Asset to Pay Porter a Big Price

Porter has been a good, but not great, cornerback. He went 32nd overall, but was not a first-round pick. He has 41 career starts, but has not made a Pro Bowl or earned any accolades. He is a good player who is young with pedigree. Someone is going to pay him.

However, his flaws and questions make it tough to want to trade a big asset to pay him. As Birkett mentions, his value will be in the Surtain or Gonzalez range, but his play is not quite at that level.

Birkett notes that the team can still try to make an upgrade while not paying the massive cost that Porter comes with. Tyson Campbell is a talented player who will come at a lower draft cost and with a better cap hit. The team could even find a more cost-effective option.

Still, price aside, the best choice is Porter. So, it will be interesting to see how big the Lions view the hole.