Lions Share Huge Kerby Joseph News in 3-Word Message

The Detroit Lions will almost certainly have one of the best offenses in the NFL again this season and are a common pick to reclaim the NFC North Division and a playoff trip in 2026 with the caveat that they get just league average play from a banged up defense.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell shared a major update on that front Tuesday, September 8 with regards to 2024 first-team All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph.

“Dan Campbell confirms Kerby Joseph is back with the team.

‘He’s ramping up.’

Joseph will remain on PUP for the first four games of the season, minimum,” Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reported on X.

Safety Brian Branch Also on PUP List to Start Season, as He Battles Back From Achilles Tear

Getty Safety Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions continues rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered near the end of last season.

Joseph is still grappling with a lingering knee injury that some have projected might keep him sidelined for longer than fellow safety Brian Branch, who suffered a torn Achilles in December. Branch also began the year on PUP.

Detroit played 11 games without Joseph in 2025 after he led the league in interceptions with nine of them the season prior.

Together, Joseph and Branch comprise one of the most effective and fearsome safety duos in the NFL. However, the Lions’ secondary has become a weak point on the defense given their coinciding injuries along with the team’s decision to cut cornerback Terrion Arnold, a former first-round pick in 2024, as he faces eight felony charges in Florida.

Arnold has since signed with the Seattle Seahawks but remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is the league’s equivalent to paid leave, until his legal matters are resolved. If Arnold does not end up serving any prison time, he may still face a lengthy suspension from the NFL.

Lions Big Home Favorites Against Saints to Begin Season

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit will open the regular season at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 13 with high expectations.

The Lions are a seven-point favorite to defeat the Saints as of Tuesday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Detroit has among the easiest schedules in the league based on combined opponent win percentage from 2025 but faces a difficult blip early given the defense’s injury concerns.

After hosting New Orleans to open the season, the Lions must navigate a short turnaround with a road contest against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football just four days later.