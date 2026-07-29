Lions’ Kerby Joseph Responds to Haters with NSFW Message

The Detroit Lions are looking to put together a bounce-back campaign in 2026 after they missed the playoffs entirely last year. In order to do that, they are going to need to stay healthy, but even with training camp only just getting underway, the Lions are already dealing with a handful of injuries.

One of the more concerning situations Detroit has on its radar involves safety Kerby Joseph, whose season came to a premature end last year after he suffered a serious knee injury. There are rumors swirling that indicate Joseph’s career may be over as a result of this injury, and unsurprisingly, those rumors made their way to Joseph, who took a second to respond to them with an NSFW message on social media.

Kerby Joseph Sends Bold Message on Social Media Amid Injury Concerns

#Lions All-Pro S Kerby Joseph with a message on IG: “When you see me, just know all I do is f***ing work. I don’t give a f*** what nobody else say. All I do is grind, baby. That’s all I motherf***ing know.” https://t.co/46NfmBYUH2 pic.twitter.com/WeNvOuhzvo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2026

Joseph has spent the first four years of his career with the Lions after getting selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a pair of decent seasons, Joseph enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, as he racked up 83 tackles, a league-leading nine interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown), and 12 pass breakups, which helped him earn a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

The 2025 campaign was cut short for Joseph when he suffered a serious knee injury that he is still recovering from. There’s some concern surrounding Joseph’s rehab from this ailment, as he made some worrying comments regarding his status, asking fans to pray for him as he attempts to get healthy before the new season.

Detroit unsurprisingly placed Joseph on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of training camp, but his status for the start of the season remains up in the air. Some folks have wondered whether or not Joseph will ever play in the NFL again, but amid all the chatter surrounding him, the star safety took to social media to make it clear he’s doing whatever he can to get himself back on the field as soon as possible.

“When you see me, just know all I do is f***ing work,” Joseph said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. “I don’t give a f*** what nobody else say. All I do is grind, baby. That’s all I motherf***ing know.”

Lions Hoping for More Clarity on Kerby Joseph’s Injury Status

With Joseph’s safety partner, Brian Branch, also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, the Lions’ starting safety duo likely won’t be on the field to begin the year. That has left Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark as the likely Week 1 starters, with the hope being both Joseph and Branch will be able to return at some point during the season.

While Branch is progressing well, though, there’s some concern about Joseph. Detroit doesn’t seem to know when he could potentially return, and it’s looking likely that he will remain on the PUP list by the time Week 1 rolls around. Joseph is doing whatever he can to get himself healthy for the new season, but there’s still some serious concern regarding his availability for the Lions moving forward.