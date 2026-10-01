Lions Welcome Key Figure Back to Practice

The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field on Thursday as they continue preparations to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday evening, in which they’ll look to improve their record to 3-1.

Detroit, who remains shorthanded with several key players still missing because of injury, did get a bit of good news with regard to the health of a key defensive player who was once with the Panthers.

Detroit Lions Defensive End D.J. Wonnum Returned To Practice On Thursday

The good news for Detroit is that defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who missed practice on Wednesday, was back on the practice field on Thursday, per Jeremy Reisman.

“DJ Wonnum returned to Lions practice on Thursday. Only player unaccounted for was G Ben Bartch,” Reisman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wonnum had been dealing with a back injury. Sunday evening will give him the chance, if he’s able to play, to return and exact some revenge against the club that he played for over the last two years.

Wonnum Is Playing In His First Year With The Lions

Wonnum was originally taken by the Lions’ divisional rival Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round (117th overall pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wonnum picked up his first NFL sack against Deshaun Watson in his fourth game as a rookie. Later that year, he got to Aaron Rodgers for a strip-sack that helped Minnesota hold on for a win over Green Bay. He also recorded a sack of Nick Foles in a victory over the Chicago Bears.

Wonnum’s 2023 season ended early after he tore his quadriceps against the Lions in Week 16. He was placed on injured reserve shortly afterward.

He signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 but didn’t make his season debut until November after starting the year on the reserve/PUP list. In 2025, Wonnum played all 16 games and started 15, finishing with 42 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception.

Detroit signed Wonnum to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million in March 2026, and picked up his first sack against New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith as part of Detroit’s Week 3 win at Ford Field.