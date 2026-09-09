Former Lions 1st-Round Pick Signs With Top NFC Contender in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions are ready to roll for the 2026 campaign, and when they return to action, they will be intent on putting together a bounce-back campaign. After missing the playoffs entirely last year, this is a pivotal season for the Lions, as their current core group needs to prove that they are capable of making a Super Bowl run.

While moves are still being made across the league, Detroit has largely set its roster for the upcoming season. However, the front office surely took notice of a move involving one of its former first-round picks, as veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson has found a new home right before Week 1 gets underway.

Laken Tomlinson Signs With Cowboys in Free Agency

Tomlinson initially broke into the pros with the Lions, as he was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Despite appearing in all 16 games in both of his first two seasons, Detroit opted to move on from Tomlinson ahead of the 2017 campaign, as it traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

During his time with the Niners, Tomlinson established himself as one of the top left guards in the league, which culminated in him earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Over the past four years, Tomlinson has spent time with three different teams, suiting up for the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. In 2025, Tomlinson appeared in 10 games for the Texans, seven of which were starts.

With Houston opting not to retain him this offseason, Tomlinson has spent the past few months weighing his options on the free agent market. While the Lions were actually linked to a potential reunion with Tomlinson, the Dallas Cowboys ended up winning the race for his signature, as they signed him to their practice squad after adding Nick Leverett to their active roster.

With Nick Leverett added to the 53-man roster, the Cowboys have signed veteran OL Laken Tomlinson to the practice squad,” Todd Archer of ESPN shared in a post on X. “He has started 162 games for his career, including seven last year with Houston.”

Should the Lions Have Signed Laken Tomlinson?

Getty Former Lions offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson has signed with the Cowboys in free agency

Dallas will be without one of its starting offensive linemen, Tyler Smith, to begin the season, so adding Tomlinson as another proven layer of depth certainly makes sense. For a point in time during training camp, it may have made sense for the Lions to try and reunite with Tomlinson, but for the time being, they simply don’t need him.

Detroit could make another move or two before the season starts, but for now, it is focused squarely on its Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. There’s no doubt that the Saints are a team on the rise, but this is still a game that the Lions should win with ease. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sep. 13.