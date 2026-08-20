Lions Considering Reunion With Former 1st-Round Lineman

The Detroit Lions invited two veteran guards to their facility for tryouts Thursday. Detroit sports fans should be quite familiar with one of them.

According to the NFL transaction wire, former Lions first-round pick Laken Tomlinson was one of the two guards to tryout for Detroit on Thursday. The other was fellow veteran and ex-second-round selection Will Hernandez.

The Lions picked Tomlinson at No. 28 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Detroit before the team traded him to the San Francisco 49ers just before the start of the 2017 campaign.

With the 49ers, Tomlinson made the Pro Bowl in 2021. He has started 162 games in his NFL career.

In addition to the Lions and 49ers, Tomlinson has also played for the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

The New York Giants selected Hernandez at No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started 56 NFL games with the Giants and Arizona Cardinals.