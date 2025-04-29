Lions Taking Big Steps With Their Quarterback Room

The Detroit Lions have three quarterbacks on their roster, with Jared Goff being the undeniable starter. Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen are the other main quarterbacks in the fold, and the two will likely be battling it out for the honor to be the first to back up Goff in the case of an emergency. Judging by all the quarterback injuries in the NFL over the past few years, sadly, it’s become the norm.

Now, Detroit is making sure both Hooker and Allen are ready for if their name is called, and the two have both been working with the same quarterback trainer during the offseason.

Amped Up Training for Detroit Lions QBs Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen

Both Hooker and Allen have been working with QB Summit this offseason, a program run by former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer. As Mike Payton of A to Z Sports notes in an April 27 feature, “He works with different NFL and college quarterbacks on techniques, footwork, throwing, and mentality every year.” Payton adds that Allen was there last week and Hooker was training there earlier in April.

“We’re going to see very soon how much this time with the guru’s pay off,” Payton stated. “For Hooker, this is the arguably the biggest year of his entire career. If he can go out and show that he’s ready to play in this league, he can nail down that backup spot for the long term. If he continues to have struggles, then who knows what will happen?”

So, whether Hooker or Allen end up being quarterback No. 2, the Lions are having the guys put in the work to learn and improve.

Will the Detroit Lions Replace Hendon Hooker?

Hooker’s standing with the Lions has been in question, especially since the team signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater heading into the postseason last season, indicating they may have not thought Hooker was ready for that kind of responsibility. But, Hooker is still here, and he has consistently shown a good attitude and willingness to learn, so perhaps all the trade talk is unwarranted.

If the Lions do replace Hooker, NFL analyst Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports thinks Kenny Pickett would be a good fit. In an April 27 piece, Benjamin says that with the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room packed, Pickett “already feels as if he’s on the fringe of the roster.” He adds that, “Unless one of those two rookies is stashed on the scout team, Pickett might be better off bouncing to Detroit in another trade, where the Lions could use a more experienced No. 2 behind Jared Goff. Dan Campbell would like his grit.”

Not so fast. In an April 28 piece for SideLion Report, NFL expert Brad Berreman points out some reasons why Pickett could be a bad pick. He notes a report from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from after Pickett was traded from the Steelers to the Eagles, stating, “Despite being 14-10 as a starter and getting to work with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Pickett was traded because of his behavior and expressed unhappiness over the arrival of (Russell) Wilson.” Sounds like an attitude.

“Skill level (lack thereof) aside, Pickett is not a culture fit in Detroit,” Berreman stated. “Mentioning his ‘grit’ (also a lack thereof) as a selling point further proves how lame it is to offer him as any kind of option to replace Hooker – if the Lions even look to add another quarterback.”