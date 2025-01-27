Lions Eye Big Move to Revamp Offense

The Detroit Lions may have found their new offensive coordinator. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions are working towards hiring the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator John Morton to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy. The search comes after the Lions lost Ben Johnson, who left to take the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears. According to multiple reports, Morton has emerged as the top candidate to fill the role.

Who is John Morton?

John Morton is a veteran coach with extensive NFL experience and an impressive track record developing offenses. During the 2024 season, he served as the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator. There, he helped design an offense that allowed rookie quarterback Bo Nix to shine during his first year in the league.

Under Morton’s guidance, Nix had a standout season, showing poise, accuracy, and the ability to make plays in high-pressure situations. According to ESPN, Morton’s influence was a key factor in Nix’s smooth transition from college to the NFL, where he has earned recognition as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

Beyond his work in Denver, Morton has held offensive roles with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints. He’s known for his creative passing concepts and ability to maximize talent. These assets could make Morton an excellent fit for Detroit’s offensive system.

Big Shoes to Fill

The Lions are coming off one of their most productive offensive seasons in recent memory. Under Ben Johnson, Detroit’s offense ranked among the NFL’s best in 2024. Their high ranking was thanks to innovative play-calling and a roster stacked with playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams. However, Johnson’s departure to Chicago has left a significant void to fill.

Morton’s work with quarterbacks like Bo Nix and his reputation as a passing-game specialist make him an attractive candidate. His ability to tailor schemes to his players’ strengths aligns with the Lions’ offensive philosophy.

If the Lions hire John Morton as offensive coordinator, he’ll inherit an offense led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff, who remains one of the league’s most consistent passers. He will also gain an explosive group of skill players eager to build on last season’s success.

Roaring Into 2025

With Morton’s proven ability to design creative passing attacks and develop quarterbacks, he could be the perfect replacement for Ben Johnson.

While Morton is the leading candidate for the offensive coordinator role, the Lions have not yet finalized a deal. However, with free agency and the NFL Draft looming, the Lions are looking to move quickly to ensure their offense remains one of the most productive in the league.

Morton’s hiring would signal Detroit’s commitment to continuing its upward trajectory. His work in Denver and his ability to develop young quarterbacks like Nix could provide valuable insight for Detroit as they prepare for the 2025 season.

As the Lions finalize their decision, Morton’s track record and player development make him a strong candidate to lead Detroit’s offense into the future.