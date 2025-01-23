Lions Stars and Coaches Take Center Stage at NFL Honors

Hi, Subscriber

Although the Detroit Lions’ 2024-25 season ended in disappointment, there’s still plenty to celebrate. The NFL has announced the NFL Honors finalists for the 2024 Associated Press Awards. Lions quarterback Jared Goff, head coach Dan Campbell, and two key coordinators—Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn—are among those being recognized, showcasing just how far this team has come.

Goff Cements his Status

Leading the Lions’ NFL Honors spotlight is quarterback Jared Goff, a finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Goff’s 2024 season was nothing short of remarkable. Goff turned in one of the best seasons of his career.

Throwing for over 4,500 yards, Goff commanded one of the league’s top offenses and showed that he’s more than capable of leading a winner. His leadership and consistency on the field solidified his role as the Lions’ franchise quarterback, a title that once seemed uncertain. 

Changing the Culture in Detroit

Head coach Dan Campbell is also finalist for the NFL Coach of the Year award. His finalist status is a testament to the cultural and competitive transformation he’s spearheaded in Detroit. Campbell’s fiery leadership, bold decision-making, and unwavering belief in his players have endeared him to fans and earned him respect across the league.

Under Campbell’s guidance, the Lions shed the label of perennial underdogs. His recognition as a Coach of the Year finalist symbolizes the progress Detroit has made under his leadership and the exciting direction the team is headed.

Key Contributors Leave Their Mark

Two other Lions who played a pivotal role in the team’s success this season are also NFL Honors finalists: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Although both have moved on to new coaching roles elsewhere, their impact on the Lions’ rise cannot be overstated.

Johnson’s innovative offensive schemes have transformed the Lions into one of the most dynamic and high-scoring units in the league. Defensively, Glenn’s leadership turned the Lions into a gritty, physical unit capable of competing with the league’s elite. His development of young defensive talent, including Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, has left a lasting legacy in Detroit.

A Bright Future

The Lions’ presence at the NFL Honors ceremony signals a significant shift for a franchise that was once overlooked on the national stage. From Goff’s resurgence to Campbell’s leadership and the contributions of Johnson and Glenn. Detroit is no longer a rebuilding team—they are legitimate contenders.

With a roster brimming with young talent and a culture built on grit and determination, the Lions’ future has never looked brighter. Despite the season ending short of a playoff run, it’s clear that the pieces are in place for sustained success.

Roaring Ahead

While the season may not have concluded the way Lions fans hoped, the individual accomplishments of Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, and the team’s coaching staff offer plenty of reasons to celebrate. The Lions are no longer defined by mediocrity—they’re a team with a vision, a culture, and a foundation for greatness.

As Detroit looks ahead, the recognition at the NFL Honors reminds us all that this season wasn’t just a step forward—it was the start of something special.

