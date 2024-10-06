Lions Could Part Ways With Star Rookie, NFL Analyst Says

The Detroit Lions could make a trade before the November 5 deadline, and NFL analysts and experts are looking at players they believe the team could both bring on and trade during negotiations. In a feature for FanSided, Nick Villano NFL team who he believes should be traded at the 2024 trade deadline. For the Lions, Villano made a very unique pick in rookie cornerback and second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw.

Ennis Rakestraw is a ‘Luxury,’ NFL Analyst Says

In the September 30 feature, Villano notes that some have “criticized” the Lions for “not making a big move” during their quiet trade deadline last season.

“They also received flack for not targeting another wide receiver when some players left in free agency, leaving them to rely on Jameson Williams to fill in behind Amon Ra St. Brown,” he noted.

Villano then said one “interesting” idea would be to trade cornerback Rakestraw.

“The Lions took Terrion Arnold in the first round of the draft, also at cornerback,” he stated. “Arnold has been really good to start. He has some bumps, but he looks like the real deal. Rakestraw is a luxury at this point, although he could build into a seriously good tandem.”

He added, “The Lions did trade for Carlton Davis this offseason. Rakestraw is looking at a slot corner spot at best, but it’s more likely he has to wait his turn on the outside. It makes sense to use that asset to fill a need the Lions have now.”

He added that this year could be a big one for the Lions to trade before November 5, because “there are only so many cracks at a Super Bowl” and “the Lions are legitimately in their window right now.”

Ennis Rakestraw is ‘Seen as a Future Starter in Detroit’

Not everyone agrees with Villano’s idea to trade Rakestraw. NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report says he doesn’t think the Lions should, or would, trade the rookie.

“The Lions are unlikely to trade their second-round pick this year halfway through his rookie season under any circumstance, and unlikely probably doesn’t cover the sentiment properly,” Berreman stated in an October 4 article. “Rakestraw is off to a slow start because he hasn’t played much, but he’s seen as a future starter in Detroit until it’s shown otherwise.”

Berreman also noted that while the Lions have Davis right now, as Villano noted in his article, they got him from the Buccaneers as he was entering into the final year of his contract.

“Signing him to an extension seems pretty likely right now, but that could go either way,” Berreman stated. “So Rakestraw may have a prominent role in 2025, if not before this season is over.”

Finally, there’s the issue of trade value. Berreman points out that while “there is some intrinsic value in youth and potential,” at the time time, “Rakestraw simply hasn’t played a lot so far in his rookie season.” So, his trade value, for now, is low, and that would also be a strike against trading him.