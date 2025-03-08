Lions Favorite Sends Intimidating Message Ahead of Free Agency

The Detroit Lions are heading into free agency with some question marks, as are most teams in the NFL. Some things are already determined, such as the fact the team has lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets. But, there’s no use crying over spilled milk, and the team is focused on getting primed during the offseason for another spectacular run.

While many of the Lions’ key players will be back in 2025, from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, others are in question. Now, one player heading into free agency is sending the team a somewhat intimidating message.

Detroit Lions Star Says, ‘Ya’ll ‘Know Who to Pay’

The Lions have some significant players heading into the open market in free agency, and one of them is cornerback Carlton Davis III. Free agency starts on March 12, when the NFL’s 2025 season officially begins.

Davis took to social media on Wednesday, March 5, to send a warning of sorts.

On his X account, he commented, “I won’t make the same mistake twice. If you want your defense upgraded yall know who to pay. Turn on the tape.”

Yikes. It’s true that Davis will probably be one of the hottest free agents at his position on the market this season. According to , as well as Over the Cap, he could snag a three-year, $43.9 million contract or make even more than that.

Some of the teams that NFL experts and analysts have mentioned as being interested in him are the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. It would be pretty wild to see him back with Glenn in New York.

Free Agency Movement Starting Early

Even though free agency hasn’t even started yet, there’s plenty of talk about moves that will be made and deals that are already in place. The second the season kicks in on March 12, chances are, we’ll get a ton of contracts being inked on the spot.

The Detroit Lions are poised to see a familiar face on one of their rival teams. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson is set to return to the NFC North for the 2025 season, according to a report that dropped Tuesday, March 4, from ESPN expert and analyst Adam Schefter. On X, Schefter noted that the Los Angeles Rams will be trading the veteran lineman to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Jackson was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Detroit. He inked a three-year, $51 million deal last offseason with the Rams following a four year run with the Detroit Lions. His latest season with the Rams, however, featured some injury problems.

It’s the first of a long list of moves that will be taking place this free agency period. Time will tell if bringing Jackson to the Bears turns out to be a good move for them, but it will solidify Lions fans having to see him twice on the field for the Lions’ two games against the NFC rivals.