My Lions vs. Vikings Week 17 Final Score Prediction

Without hyperbole, this is the biggest regular season game of at least the past 10 years. The 14-2 Detroit Lions look to defend the den against the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the final week of the regular season.

Two NFL heavyweights, the most combined wins in a single NFL game and the makeup of the playoffs is on the line. Make no mistake, this is a playoff game for both teams. Ford Field is one of the hardest home fields to play due to the decibel levels, and expect the stadium to rock in anticipation.

This game is pure cinema. “The Man With No Name” vs. “Angel Eyes.” A rare moment where two teams in the same conference, let alone the same division, have the exact same record and are playing for the same stakes. The Vikings will look to avenge a 31-29 loss to the Lions in week 8 at home by stealing a win on the road.

The winner takes the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the division championship. The loser drops to the 5th seed, plays all road games in the playoffs and holds the distinction of being the 1st 14-win team to be a lower seed in the playoffs. It all comes down to Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday Night Football.

Vikings at Lions: The Basics

Who: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions When: Sunday, January 5th, 8:20 PM Eastern

Sunday, January 5th, 8:20 PM Eastern Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV and Streaming: NBC; Peacock

NBC; Peacock Betting: Spread Lions -3, Moneyline Lions -150, Over/Under 56.5 (ESPN BET)

What the Lions Must Do:

Score, score, score. The Lions are going to rely heavily on their ability to score both because they need to and want to. At 33.3 points per game, Detroit is going to get up and down the field and have proven to be a threat against even the best defenses in the league, including their victory earlier this season against the Vikings, but with a defense that is missing some of its key personnel, Detroit needs to score as often as possible to win. Jared Goff is 2nd in the league in yards, and has a plethora of targets on field including Amon Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, but they also have a ground game with Jahmyr Gibbs. Combine that with kicker Jake Bates, and Detroit has the ability to constantly pressure the defense.

Make Minnesota turn the ball over. While Detroit is missing several starters, and it has shown over the last few weeks, if it can find a way to force turnovers, this game is winnable. As well as quarterback Sam Darnold has played, Darnold has 12 interceptions and 2 lost fumbles on the season, which against a secondary featuring Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, who combine for 13 interceptions on the year, will be a key to victory. Any opportunity to keep the Vikings offense on the sidelines will be imperative for Detroit.

What the Vikings Must Do:

Pick on the Lions Secondary. It’s that simple. With the issues Detroit has had on defense, the Vikings will look to air out the football. Darnold will heavily target Justin Jefferson, who is the best wide receiver in the league, and while Detroit has good players in its secondary, they can’t be everywhere. Force Detroit into single coverage and throw the football to Jefferson. Put as many points on the board as possible against this Detroit team.

Force Detroit to Punt. As talented as Minnesota is, it does not want to get into a shootout with Detroit. The Vikings need to get to Goff, which is easier said than done, but they can’t afford to let the Lions march downfield. The more the Lions score, the harder it will be to keep up. The Vikings love to pressure the quarterback, being 3rd in the league in total sacks with 47, and they’re going to need it against the Lions.

My Lions-Vikings Final Score Prediction

Both teams know what they’re in for. This is not a cakewalk. The best of the best in a climactic battle for control of the North and the 1 seed. The question it comes down to is who can keep possession the longest and has the most variety in offense. That goes to the Lions. 38-35 for the home team, and Detroit gets a much-needed bye week heading into the playoffs.