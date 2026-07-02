Insider Turns Heads With Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Career News: Report

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is as successful as ever on the field, and the end may not yet even be in sight for the 38-year-old reigning NFL MVP.

Stafford recently signed a one-year deal worth $55 million to remain the starter for the Los Angeles Rams, even after that franchise selected rookie Ty Simpson out of Alabama at No. 13 overall in Round 1 of April’s draft — presumably to succeed Stafford as QB1 at some point sooner than later.

However, Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom reported on June 29 that Stafford may have more years remaining on the backend of his already 17-year career than anyone expects.

“Most are assuming that the Rams latest contract restructure with Matthew Stafford and subsequent extension will be the final deal of his NFL career, but that’s not absolutely the case,” LaCanfora wrote. “The bottom line is, according to sources familiar with [Rams head coach Sean] McVay’s thinking, he wants Stafford … to be his starting quarterback as long as Stafford wants to do it and can still perform at a high level.”

The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff back in 2021.

Matthew Stafford Has Voiced Intention to Play Beyond Upcoming Season

Stafford spoke with ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” in late May about how he’s currently feeling and his plans to play beyond 2026.

“I’m happy to be in Los Angeles right now with the sun beating down on my face and another year under my belt coming up, and hopefully some more football after that,” Stafford said, per Pro Football Talk.

The quarterback added that physically he feels good heading into summer work. He also said his playing future will factor in conversations with his family, as well as a “delicate” situation with the Rams regarding his eventual retirement and the possible ascension of Simpson into a starting role.

“I talked about [it] with my wife and my kids. They love watching me play, they want me to keep doing it as long as I feel good and I feel excited about it, which I am,” Stafford continued. “I’ve got to navigate the end of it, and I’m not sure when that is. I want to be fair to our team, but I also want to be fair to myself and take this thing year to year.”

“I love playing, and I’m excited about this season.”

Rams Currently Super Bowl Favorites

Stafford and the Rams have plenty about which to get excited after making a run to the NFC Championship Game in January and, at least on paper, having significantly improved in the interim.

Los Angeles traded for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, as well as two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason. They also added McDuffie’s former playing partner Jaylen Watson to the secondary during free agency.

Considering the big moves on defense, strong rumors about the return of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald have begun to swirl. As of approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 2, the odds on the prediction market website Polymarket projected a 59 percent chance that Donald will sign a contract with the Rams ahead of Week 1 in mid-September.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a massive preseason favorite to win the Super at plus-550 as of Thursday. The next-closest teams are the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, each at plus-1000.

Meanwhile, Goff and the Lions are tied with the San Francisco 49ers for 11th in Super Bowl odds at plus-1900.