Rams Great Aaron Donald Raises Eyebrows Amid 1-Word Message

The Los Angeles Rams have piqued Aaron Donald’s interest, which is far more than could be said at this time last year. Moreover, whether intentionally or not, Donald continues to stir the pot about his potential return to the field for the Rams in 2026.

He has not played in three years.

However, the former phenom remains in tremendous shape, and he provided another reminder of that on Tuesday.

Aaron Donald Sends Message Amid Eyebrow-Raising Clip

Donald, who turned 35 in May, spent 10 years with the Rams before he retired, playing two additional seasons beyond LA’s Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign in hopes of winning another championship.

With Myles Garrett (and Trent McDuffie) in the fold, the Rams are the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, and Donald could be a fitting final piece to the puzzle.

“Work,” Donald captioned a video posted on Instagram on June 30.

While his routine raised eyebrows among fans, it could also indeed be just that for the 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time First Team All-Pro. Donald infamously outworked former Rams EDGE Jared Verse, whom LA traded for Garrett, after being challenged to a session.

Donald appeared in 16 games during the 2023 season, but he also logged his lowest snap share since the 2016 campaign, his third year in the NFL.

Keeping him on a pitch count could be the best way to utilize him if he comes out of retirement.

The Rams would make history with Donald and Garrett on the same defensive line as multiple Defensive Players of the Year winners. Donald won three DPOYs during his career, while Garrett is a two-time winner and the reigning selection.

Rams Get Strong Words About Potential Historic Duo

Former NFL quarterback Jordan Rodgers, the brother of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, believes it would be a formidable combination. That is even with Donald coming off a three-year absence.

“Here’s the wild card: If Aaron Donald decides to shake off the dust, put the cleats back on, quarterbacks on the opposing side are going to be walking to the line of scrimmage with two Hall of Famers on the other side,” Rodgers said on “Get Up” on June 29. “It’s going to be like Bill Murray and MJ [Michael Jordan] walking up, seeing the Monstars on the court for the first time. Like, ‘This is not fair. Who do we block? Who do we double team?’

Rodgers added that if Donald returns, “that’s going to be one tough D-line to stop and Myles is going to have a lot of opportunities.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger also believes the duo would be a problem.

“Can you imagine if #AD99 returns to terrorize the league with Superman?” Baldinger posted on X on June 30, including a short clip of Donald getting pressure and a QB hit on Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams have been candid about being open to Donald returning, but they also do not plan to pressure him to do so, at least not publicly.

Still, Donald and Rams head coach Sean McVay remain in contact, which cannot be ignored.