Rams Rookie Ty Simpson Gets Dealt Concerning Matthew Stafford Update

The Los Angeles Rams have made a handful of big moves this offseason that have indicated they are intent on contending for a Super Bowl championship this season. However, they also made one of the more surprising additions of the offseason when they used the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select quarterback Ty Simpson.

Despite having Matthew Stafford in tow, who is fresh off winning the MVP Award last season, Los Angeles put its plan in place when it comes to finding his eventual successor. On the surface, the Rams are taking it one year at a time with Stafford, but according to a new report, it doesn’t sound like the team is planning to move on from him after the 2026 campaign.

Rams Not Ready to Move on From Matthew Stafford Just Yet

Play

In his first season with Los Angeles, Stafford promptly led the team to victory in Super Bowl LVI, and he has largely helped keep the team competitive ever since then. The 2025 campaign was easily the best year of Stafford’s career from an individual perspective (388/597, 4,707 YDS, 46 TD, 8 INT), and even though he’s about to enter his age-38 season, he has shown virtually no signs of slowing down yet.

Prior to the draft, it seemed like the Rams were going to ride Stafford until the wheels fell off. That changed when Simpson was drafted, though. Simply put, you don’t use a high first-round pick on a player unless you envision them taking the field in the near future. With Stafford’s career coming to an end, Simpson seems to be in position to be his successor.

When that will happen, though, remains to be seen. Again, Stafford seems to be taking things on a year-by-year basis, but behind the scenes, the Rams appear to be operating under a different train of thought. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, L.A. is not planning to move on from Stafford any time soon, which could spell bad news for Simpson as he attempts to find his way onto the field.

“Stafford has been hinting lately that he is not necessarily year-to-year with his future,” La Canfora wrote. “The bottom line is, according to sources familiar with (Sean) McVay’s thinking, he wants Stafford, the reigning MVP, to be his starting quarterback as long as Stafford wants to do it and can still perform at a high level … ‘The amount of respect we have for (Stafford) goes beyond words,’ is how one member of the organization told SportsBoom.”

Do the Rams Have a Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson Dilemma on Their Hands?

The only question about Stafford’s future, had Simpson not been drafted, would have revolved around his retirement status. But by bringing the former Alabama Crimson Tide star to town, Los Angeles has ensured that the ball will be in its court when it comes to figuring out what the quarterback position looks like moving forward.

Simpson’s presence really only complicates this situation in theory. If Stafford is playing well and wants to continue playing for years to come, then the Rams are going to let him remain their quarterback. If he falters or decides to call it a career, Simpson will get his shot to take over the starting job. Based on the latest intel, though, Simpson may have to wait a little bit longer than expected to earn a starting job in the NFL.