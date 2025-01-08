NFL and Lions Star Barry Sanders Names His Surprising MVP Pick

With the NFL season wrapping up, football analysts and experts are making their predictions for who will be this year’s MVP, the league’s most valuable player, and NFL and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has his favorites in mind.

One might think that since Sanders is a loyal retired Lions star, he might go with some Detroit names. But, he has some other favorites in mind. He even wants the winner to be split between two parties.

NFL Great Barry Sanders’ MVP for the Season

Many fans and experts seem to mention the same names when it comes to this season’s MVP, and those names tend to be star quarterbacks, such as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. But, Sanders is among the voices who believes the award should go to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Sanders goes one step further and even says that honor should go to not just Barkley but also Barkley’s offensive line.

In a message posted on X on Tuesday, January 7, Sanders tagged “The Pat McAfee Show” and said they were right about something they discussed about the MVP.

In the post, Sanders states that the Lions “rushed for 2053 yards in 1997 and they split the #MVP between Brett and I.” He adds that he hopes they do the same for Barkley “and his line.”

Sanders is referring to how in 1997, he shared the MVP award with Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. Sanders wrapped up that historic season with 2,053 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Barkley did have a crazy-good season. He ended the regular season with 2,283 yards and 15 rushing/receiving touchdowns. There’s no question as to why he’s often named as a possible MVP winner.

Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers for a wild-card game at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 12.

Jared Goff Talks Detroit Lions Playoff Run

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t been in the MVP discussion as much lately, even though many fans and analysts would argue that he certainly deserves to be there. But, right now, Goff seems focused on the prize, and that’s getting Detroit to the Super Bowl.

Following the Lions’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 5, 31-9, Goff talked up the defense.

“I can’t say enough good things about what they did today. I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Goff said. “Again, everyone keeps writing out how injured they are and depleted and they don’t care. It’s next man up. Played their absolute tails off today and that’s a … good offense they just played and no touchdowns, right?”

He added that the defense “bailed me out a couple times” and “bailed us out offensively a couple times.”

Regarding the Lions’ bye week, Goff said that it “feels pretty good” to know they earned that rest.

“You never know how it’s going to play out as the season goes on, but when it comes down to Week 18 for all the marbles and the division – yeah, it feels good to be on this side of it and to know we get a little bit of rest here now and two homes games and then we’ll go from there,” he said.