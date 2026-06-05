Lions’ Penei Sewell Gets Honest on Position Switch: ‘Control What’s in Front of Me’

The Detroit Lions are switching things up after missing out on the playoffs in 2025. While there is still a ton of talent on this roster, things did not click for the Lions last season, and the end result saw them put together a wildly frustrating campaign. Heading into 2026, it’s clear that this team wants to get the bad taste from last year out of its mouth.

Changes have been made across the board, with the offensive line being one area that will look very different when the team returns to action. An example of that involves Penei Sewell, who has starred at right tackle to begin his career. However, with Blake Miller getting picked up in the 2026 NFL Draft, he will force Sewell to move to left tackle, and it doesn’t sound like a move that the three-time All-Pro is very excited about.

Penei Sewell Dishes on Position Change with Lions

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It was pretty clear early on this offseason that changes were going to be made to the offensive line in Detroit, as the front office quickly moved on from Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow. The major addition to this group has been Miller, who was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after starring for the Clemson Tigers in college.

The problem, at least on paper, is that Miller plays right tackle, which is where Sewell has resided to begin his career. It’d be one thing if Sewell had struggled to begin his career, but he’s been arguably the best right tackle in the NFL since entering the league in 2021. With that in mind, changing Sewell’s position wasn’t exactly a straightforward decision for the Lions.

That didn’t stop head coach Dan Campbell from quickly revealing that Sewell will be moving to left tackle to make room for Miller at right tackle. While it makes a lot of sense, that doesn’t mean it will be easy for Sewell, and when discussing the move, he didn’t exactly sound thrilled with Campbell’s decision.

“For me personally, right now, it’s cool. Just taking it day by day,” Sewell said when speaking to reporters. “Just focus on that. Control what’s right in front of me. I feel like, if I look too far ahead, it could be frustrating, but I just gotta keep coming to the building each and every day and find something to get better at.”

Penei Sewell Set for Wildly Important 2026 Campaign

Miller could eventually make the move to left tackle, but asking him to switch positions right away would be a bit of a tall order. Asking Sewell to do it will be a little bit of an easier pill to swallow, but there’s a chance this move could blow up in Detroit’s face if he doesn’t pick up the position like the team is expecting him to.

Sewell is one of the best in the business, so the expectation is that he will be able to hold his own as he makes the move to left tackle. And considering some of the other question marks along the offensive line, the team is going to need Sewell to deliver the goods, because if he doesn’t, Detroit could find itself in a similar spot as last season.