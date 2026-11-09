Lions Trade Pitch Sees Them Land Pro Bowl Cornerback From Eagles

The Detroit Lions grinded their way to another gritty victory in Week 9, as they picked up a 19-9 win over the Miami Dolphins. While they didn’t play their best football, the Lions did just enough on both sides of the ball to push their record to 6-2 and stay on pace with the rest of the wildly competitive NFC North division.

In the wake of this contest, Detroit has turned its attention to the trade deadline, as it immediately swung a deal with the New York Jets for safety Andre Cisco. And yet, this team could still use help in its secondary, particularly in the cornerback room, so let’s check out a trade pitch that would see the Lions acquire former Pro Bowler Riq Woolen in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions’ Riq Woolen Trade Pitch

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Lions receive: CB Riq Woolen

Eagles receive: 2027 fourth-round pick

All season long, the Lions have been playing shorthanded in their secondary, which makes the fact that they have a 6-2 record all the more impressive. The team’s starting safety duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have missed most of the season due to injuries, and after releasing Terrion Arnold in the wake of his offseason arrest, Detroit really had no answers at the cornerback position.

Branch recently returned from injury, and Joseph seems to be getting close to making his season debut, so the addition of Cisco shores up the safety room. Cornerback is still a big area of need, though, especially now that D.J. Reed is dealing with a hip injury. The depth at this spot is not great, and that was true before Reed got hurt.

Woolen is an intriguing option who could come in and help fix things for Detroit. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Woolen burst onto the scene with the Seattle Seahawks, as he led the league with six interceptions, which helped him earn a Pro Bowl selection. Since then, though, Woolen has struggled to enjoy that same level of success, but he is still a competent corner who can hold his own when called upon.

Nobody is saying that Woolen is the star that he appeared to be back in 2022, but the Lions could use all the help they can get at this spot. The Eagles aren’t just giving players away for free, but they are clearly open for business after flipping Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. A 2027 fourth-round pick could get the job done here, as Woolen likely isn’t part of the team’s long-term plans.

Would the Lions, Eagles Be Interested in This Riq Woolen Trade Pitch?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Riq Woolen #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to the media during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Lions were in the hunt for Joey Porter Jr. before the Dallas Cowboys pried him away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while the addition of Cisco helps the team’s secondary, they still are glaringly thin at cornerback. Woolen is an upgrade over pretty much every option Detroit has at its disposal, so it would likely be glad to part with a Day 3 pick in order to bring him to town.

The main question here is whether or not the Eagles want to trade Woolen. He has publicly said he wants to stay put, and Philly’s front office is moving in a very calculated manner ahead of the deadline. It seems like a toss-up as to whether or not Woolen gets dealt, but if he ends up being made available, he would be one of the best trade targets for the Lions as they attempt to shore up their cornerback depth chart.