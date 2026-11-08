Eagles’ 233-Tackle Trade Candidate Made His Stance Clear on Staying in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles enter their bye week after a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in Week 9, with many questions to answer.

After the Eagles’ defense allowed 243 yards, the offense managed only 220 total yards. They rolled with Joe Milton III as the third different starting quarterback of the season. It didn’t end well for Milton, with 7 sacks and one fumble lost.

The Eagles are now 2-7 and have lost seven straight games. Philly is expected to be very busy and should be sellers before the trade deadline. One trade candidate is making it clear what he wants his future to look like.

Philadelphia Eagles Trade Candidate Shares His Thoughts on Potentially Being Moved

Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen spoke with reporters after the Giants game when asked about being a trade candidate. Woolen made it clear that he wants to be with the Eagles.

“Most definitely. I mean, if you woke up every day with your friends, some of your close friends, and y’all worked hard as hell every day, and you just up and disappear when stuff got hard…then it would seem kind of weird —especially when it’s on you. “If it’s up to Howie and the GM and my agent, I’ll leave it to them. But me and knowing me as a person, I’ve worked hard with these guys, and I love to be here and stay here with them.”

Entering Week 9, Woolen has racked up 30 tackles, 6 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble in eight games. He has also allowed a 60% completion percentage, an 111.4 passer rating, and 3 touchdowns this year.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 62.5, ranking him 51st out of 103 eligible cornerbacks. He also has a coverage grade of 59.8 (ranked 56th) and a run-defense grade of 71.6 (ranked 29th).

During the Giants game, Woolen finished with 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Will the Eagles Make Multiple Trades Before the Deadline?

The Eagles are pretty much out of the playoff hunt, so the team will make changes. They also have a bye week, which makes this the perfect time for general manager Howie Roseman to start trading players away. It could also lead head coach Nick Sirianni to make changes to the coaching staff.

Woolen has been a popular name to be traded at the deadline after some inconsistent play. Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, Moro Ojomo, and Hollywood Brown have also been mentioned as trade candidates.

Philly will be busy before the trade deadline as they try to figure out what they want to do with the team. It’s clear, though, that Woolen might have played his final downs with the Eagles after that loss.