Lions Advised to Target Recently Released Super Bowl Champion

The Detroit Lions might have to start the regular season with both safeties Kaleb Joseph and Brian Branch on the PUP list. Each veteran has yet to make an appearance on the practice field this summer.

The Lions have other safeties they like. But on Friday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed Detroit could be a landing spot for a veteran safety still available in free agency — Taylor Rapp.

Knox named the Lions one of two logical landing spots for the 28-year-old. Rapp recently spent less than a week with the Denver Broncos.

Denver released the safety Wednesday.

“Safety Taylor Rapp started 24 games for the Bills over the past three seasons, but he was limited to only six games in 2025 by a knee injury that required surgery,” wrote Knox.

“The 28-year-old signed with the Denver Broncos on August 20, but they released him less than a week later.”

The Los Angeles Rams selected Rapp in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles, where he started 17 games for the Super Bowl champion Rams during the 2021 campaign.

As Knox mentioned, Rapp played the past three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. In 2025, he had 26 combined tackles in six games.

Lions Encouraged to Target Safety Taylor Rapp

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Detroit Lions a logical landing spot for safety Taylor Rapp.

Rapp has experienced two seasons in his career where he missed at least seven games. He also didn’t regularly start during his first season with the Bills.

But for the most part, Rapp has been a very reliable starter throughout his career. Dependability is something the Lions need at safety with Joseph and Branch both out. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday both are progressing, but Campbell didn’t provide a timetable for either to return.

Rapp started 10 games as a rookie in 2019. The safety had 100 combined tackles, eight pass defenses and two interceptions during that campaign.

His first full season as a starter with the Rams was in 2021. He registered 94 combined tackles with six pass defenses and four interceptions during that season. In the playoffs, Rapp dealt with a concussion but recorded seven tackles in the Super Bowl victory.

Rapp experienced the NFL playoffs again with the Bills during 2024.

Across seven NFL seasons, Rapp has posted 488 combined tackles, including 11 for loss. He has also registered 31 pass defenses and 12 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

In addition to Rapp, Knox named safety Will Harris a potential addition for the Lions.