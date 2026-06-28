Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Gets Significant News Amid Legal Battle

Denver Broncos starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is facing a lot of uncertainty regarding his future, both with the organization and in the NFL, following two arrests over domestic disturbances involving a former girlfriend.

Now, Cooper faces an additional strain on his legal team.

That comes as he and the Broncos continue to wait for the legal process to play out. They must also wait for the league to levy its judgment.

Jonathon Cooper’s Attorney Takes on Another High-Profile Case

Cooper’s trial is in late July, but the Broncos star will have to share valuable time with attorney Harvey Steinberg with one of his NFL peers, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing several felonies and possibly up to a life sentence in prison.

“A hearing will be held Monday morning in Tampa to determine whether Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will be held in custody, pending his trial,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on June 28. “Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. Court filings confirm Arnold has retained noted Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg to represent him in this case.”

9News’ Mike Klis corroborated Schefter’s report with one of his own.

“#Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper isn’t the only NFL player represented by Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg,” Klis said in his report on X on June 28.

“Source confirms Steinberg will also be in a Tampa courtroom tomorrow representing #Lions CB Terrion Arnold, who is accused of coordinating several codefendants to lure 3 men to an apartment where victims were allegedly robbed, beaten, and held at gunpoint as retribution for stealing $200K worth of his personal items.”

Arnold was the Lions first-round pick and the 24th overall selection of the 2024 draft. He also co-hosts a podcast with Broncos star cornerback and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. That just further ties his situation to Denver.

Broncos Very Familiar With Harvey Steinberg

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed to a couple of noteworthy quotes about and from Steinberg. The attorney has represented several Broncos figures before Cooper.

The first quote came from Sports Illustrated. Steinberg has it listed on his website, along with active links to his NFL clients’ cases, as Florio noted. The excerpt calls Steinberg “the man Colorado sports figures call when they’re in trouble.”

That includes coaches, players, front office members, and even ownership’s family.

“A search of Steinberg’s name in the PFT database shows that his clients have included John Elway, Elway’s son, Jack, Kellen Winslow II, Jerry Jeudy, John Bowlen (the son of former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen), Brandon Marshall, and Elvis Dumervil,” Florio wrote in an article on June 28 while reporting on Arnold’s decision.

“Steinberg also represented former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan in a lawsuit filed against a developer who allegedly failed to deliver a lot to Shanahan in exchange for his endorsement.”

The other quote is from comments to CBS in 2015. Steinberg asserted that “it’s not the client that’s on trial,” in his view. Instead, Steinberg focuses on holding the system “accountable.” He added that if “if the system works, justice occurs. If it’s broken, that’s when there are problems.”

Cooper and the Broncos can only hope for swift resolutions all around.