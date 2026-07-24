Packers Insider Predicts 53-Man Roster Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers, like all 31 other NFL teams, are set to report for training camp next week. The Packers’ official start day is Wednesday, July 29, but rookies are set to report on July 27, and other veterans will arrive at Ray Nitschke Field on 7/28.

With training camp right around the corner, there are several roster projections for each NFL team being thrown around, and recently, ESPN.com got in on the action, and Packers writer/reporter Rob Demovsky revealed what the Packers’ 53-man roster could look like headed into the preseason.

Demovsky listed TE Tucker Kraft, RT Zach Tom, and LB Zaire Franklin/DT Javon Hargrave as players to watch, and cornerback and kicker as position battles to keep an eye on.

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Packers’ 53-man Roster Projection Revealed

Courtesy of Demovsky, here is a full breakdown of the Green Bay Packers 53-man roster projection:

QB: Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor

RB: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks

WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Bo Melton, Skyy Moore (KR)

TE: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Josh Whyle

Offensive Lineman: Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Anthony Belton, Zach Tom, Darian Kinnard, Jager Burton, Jacob Monk, Travis Glover

EDGE: Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Collin Oliver

*Very notably absent from this Edge group is Micah Parsons, who is expected to start the season on the PUP list.

DT: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Javon Hargrave, Warren Brinson, Chris McClellan, Nazir Stackhouse

*Much like the Philadelphia Eagles as of recent seasons, the Packers have decided to take the acquiring/drafting Georgia Bulldogs football players lately. There are four notable Bulldogs featured in the Packers’ 53-man projection.

LB: Zaire Franklin, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann.

CB: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Brandon Cisse, Benjamin St-Juste, Domani Jackson

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Jonathan Baldwin II

Special teams: Lucas Havrisik (kicker), Trey Smack (K), Daniel Whelan (punter), Matt Orzech (LS).

*Again, these projections are courtesy of ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

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Green Bay Packers’ 2026 NFL Schedule

The Green Bay Packers kick off their unofficial 2026 schedule with a preseason game against the Steelers on August 13.

Here is a full breakdown of their 2026 *actual* schedule, beginning with a Week 1 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings:

Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings – 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 20 at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 3 – Thursday, Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons – 8:15 PM ET (Prime Video)

Week 4 – Sunday, Oct. 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 5 – Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Bears – 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys – 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 25 at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 8 – Thursday, Oct. 29 vs. Carolina Panthers – 8:15 PM ET (Prime Video)

Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 8 at New England Patriots – 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 11 – BYE

Week 12 – Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Rams – 8:00 PM ET (Netflix) * Thanksgiving Eve.*

Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 6 at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills – 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 15 – Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 16 – Friday, Dec. 25 at Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM ET (Netflix)

Week 17 – Monday, Jan. 4 vs. Houston Texans – 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 18 – TBD vs. Detroit Lions – Date, time, and TV network TBD

Save all the dates, and it’s time to get excited for the upcoming season, which is a little over a month away!