Micah Parsons’ Viral Tweet About Steph Curry Follows LeBron James’ Latest Decision

The verdict is in across the National Basketball Association; the last decision has been made, with the mega news across the sports world that LeBron James is headed east and is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania wrote (on July 24):

“BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

Of course, as he always does, Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons weighed in on the decision, and it featured a bold Steph Curry take. Parsons, 27, is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and has been seen wearing a 76ers jersey in the past, which makes his take a but puzzling.

More NFL on Heavy: Green Bay Packers Star Micah Parsons Shares Unexpected Personal Admission

Micah Parsons Reacts to LeBron James’ Decision, Says Nobody Wants to Play With Steph Curry

As a piggyback to the massive LeBron James news, Micah Parsons posted this:

“Nobody wants to play with my man curry man I don’t get it!! All he do is win!! What is going on in the bay!!???”

For what it’s worth, unless the Warriors added another star player, I don’t think LeBron was ever really considering joining Golden State.

There were rumors that LeBron may have been waiting for Anthony Davis to be traded there, but that has not happened, and James has now decided to join the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid to form a very dominant starting five in the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

More NFL on Heavy: Packers’ Jordan Love Receives Surprising QB Ranking by NFL Analyst

Micah Parsons’ Philadelphia Sports Background

As noted, Micah Parsons is from Harrisburg, PA, which is about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia, so one would assume Parsons could be a 76ers fan.

However, instead of praising the move for LeBron joining his *almost* hometown squad, Parsons immediately shares a bold Steph Curry take.

But this doesn’t mean that Parsons isn’t excited about the LeBron James signing, and there’s a good chance more X posts are soon to come from Parsons’ account about (LeDecision) the BREAKING NBA news.

Parsons has long supported Philadelphia’s professional teams, particularly the Eagles and the 76ers, before entering the NFL. He has never hidden his admiration for the city’s passionate fan base and frequently shares his opinions on Philly sports and other major sporting events on social media. Even as a *former* division rival of the Eagles, Parsons continues to engage in conversations surrounding Philadelphia teams, making his reactions to high-profile sports news especially noteworthy among fans in the region.