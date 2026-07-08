Packers’ Decision That Once Seemed Foolish Predicted to Pay off in 2026

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best young cores in the NFL.

They are banking heavily on it to transform the franchise into a Super Bowl contender. The Packers know which players they can trust the most, but need others to step up and become reliable playmakers.

G Anthony Belton Named Green Bay Packers’ Breakout Player for 2026 Season

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak named one potential breakout player for each team on Wednesday. He chose Belton for the Packers, thanks in large part to their decision to switch him from tackle to guard last season.

“I never liked the idea of Belton as the developmental tackle — I just didn’t see enough foot speed there to survive against top-tier edge rushers. But now that the Packers have finished experimenting with Belton as a swing tackle and committed to playing him at right guard, I see a rosy future. Sure, Belton’s play was largely up and down when he was in the lineup at guard as a rookie, but that was expected because he was a college left tackle and didn’t really practice on the interior until the regular season. I’m willing to wash most of that down the drain.”

Belton played left tackle during his college days, then went through training camp and preseason with Green Bay as a tackle. He was then suddenly switched to right guard, and struggled mightily. However, Solak believes Belton will greatly benefit from having an entire offseason to continue adjusting being a guard.

“Belton has the size, flexibility and power to be a defining force in the running game — something the Packers desperately need, as they typically run the ball from shotgun and need big-time vertical displacement. Aaron Banks, who was a free agent disappointment in Year 1, was supposed to be that linchpin player. With a full offseason of prep, I believe it can be Belton instead.”

Packers Still Have Some Question Marks Remaining Along Offensive Line

Zach Tom obviously has right tackle locked down, but is coming off a torn patellar that cut his 2025 short. Sean Rhyan proved he can be a solid full-time center last season. Jordan Morgan will step in for Rasheed Walker, who departed during free agency, at left tackle. Morgan has played well during his two-year tenure in Green Bay, but on limited reps.

Aaron Banks will remain the starting left guard after signing a $77 million contract with the Green Bay last year, but is coming off a disappointing 2025 season. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t closed the door on making another addition to the offensive line, but seems willing to wait and see how things play out in training camp.

“We got a couple guys coming off injury,” Gutekunst said. “Zach’s coming off an injury. Jacob’s (Jacob Monk) coming off an injury. But, I really like our starting five. I thought Jacob did a really good job in that last game at center, so I feel really good about his ability. We’re going to get (Travis) Glover back as well. Donovan Jennings (also back), and we brought Kinnard back. I feel really good about our whole group and the competition that’s in that room. We’re always going to look to add to the offensive line. There’s only so many big guys in the world that can play at a high level. I feel good about it.”