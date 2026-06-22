Packers’ 2nd Year Player Has Earned Trust of Coaching Staff

Competition will be intense during Green Bay Packers training camp next month.

They are banking on a lot of young guys to step up and establish themselves as difference makers. Talent can only get you so far in the NFL. Coaches have to trust in their players that they will work hard and be in the right position mentally to have success.

Trust From Green Bay Packers’ Coaching Staff Could Give EDGE Barryn Sorrell Bigger Role in 2026

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated recently made a list of four Packers players who have earned more trust from the coaching staff than they had last year. Among them was second-year edge rusher Barryn Sorrell, who Green Bay has shown a lot of confidence in by feeling comfortable enough to part with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare.

“With Micah Parsons set to miss the start of the season following his torn ACL, the Packers had some obvious issues to grapple with at the edge position. Rather than add to the depth chart, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded Rashan Gary to the Cowboys and let Kingsley Enagbare sign with the Jets. Left unsaid: The Packers believe in Barryn Sorrell. So much that they essentially are handing him a starting job.”

Sorrell had a limited rotational role as a rookie last season, appearing in 14 games and recording 15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. Coming out Texas into the 2025 NFL Draft, he was touted for his sound mechanics and high motor. Sorrell recorded 81 total tackles and 10.5 sacks over his final two years with the Longhorns.

Barryn Sorrell’s Development Could Eliminate Need to Add Veteran Pass Rusher

Many experts believe Green Bay would benefit greatly by adding another proven EDGE to the mix. However, if Sorrell can take his game to the next level in 2026, that may not be necessary. Huber went on to say that it may be worth waiting to see if the Packers’ young pass rushers can get the job done while Parsons continues to rehab.

“A fourth-round pick last year, Sorrell played 14-plus snaps in only two games as a rookie. But his work at practice and at the facility apparently was enough. In his one big opportunity, Week 18 at Minnesota, he was one of the best players on the field. So, rather than a high-profile addition through free agency, the draft or a trade, the Packers’ only new face is fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton. Sorrell is poised to join Lukas Van Ness as the starters on the edge until Parsons returns to action.”

Sorrell and Dennis-Sutton are largely unproven, and Van Ness has been a disappointment through three seasons. That means there is a level of risk the Packers are taking by not bringing in a veteran, but it appears they are willing to let training camp unfold before making any rash decisions.

If even just a couple between the three develop into quality players, Green Bay should be fine until Parsons returns to the lineup — which projects to be sometime in October. Parsons just needs someone capable of taking some pressure off of him and opening up one-on-one matchups.