Bears 2024 Starter on Packers ‘Radar’ Heading Into Offseason

Addressing the center position is going to be high on the offseason to-do list for the Green Bay Packers.

Josh Myers, the team’s starting center over the past four seasons, is set to be a free agent. Myers, 26, has been inconsistent throughout his tenure in Green Bay. Pro Football Focus has him ranked 40th among centers who have played at least 200 offensive snaps during the 2024 regular season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named three impending free agents the Packers will likely be eyeing to replace him, and one comes from the team’s oldest rivals.

“Myers has been serviceable in the middle of the offensive line and only allowed a single sack during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he left a lot to be desired as a run blocker, and the Packers will probably try to find an upgrade,” Knox wrote.

“The Packers are fairly set with skill players, but if Myers doesn’t return, centers like Drew Dalman, Ryan Kelly and Coleman Shelton will probably be on their radar. Though rookie first-round pick Jordan Morgan is still expected to be the left tackle of the future, Green Bay might also consider a spot-filler like D.J. Humphries or Jedrick Wills Jr.”

Should Packers Sign Center Coleman Shelton, Who Spent 2024 Season With Chicago Bears?

With Myers’ contract set to expire, there’s no doubt the Packers have to evaluate their options. One potential strategy could involve shifting Elgton Jenkins to center, capitalizing on his versatility and previous experience. This move could open a starting spot for Morgan, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury, to step in at left guard or right tackle.

Adding a capable veteran in free agency seems like a solid option, though, and Shelton would be an interesting choice.

Shelton joined the Bears on a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason, bringing with him five years of experience from the Los Angeles Rams. He won the starting center position almost by default, after the Bears’ other center, Ryan Bates, got injured.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Shelton wound up starting all 17 games for Chicago. He earned a 68.4 pass block grade and a 66.7 run block grade from PFF, giving up 26 total pressures (three sacks, three QB hits and 20 hurries) in 743 pass block snaps. By comparison, Myers played 518 pass block snaps and surrendered 23 hurries, five QB hits and 1.0 sacks.

If Shelton is commanding a similar salary, he could be a solid low cost option, particularly if Green Bay is considering adding a center in the upcoming draft.

A Look Back at Shelton’s Career

Shelton has played over 1,100 total snaps at center in each of the last two seasons, showcasing a solid durability. During his tenure with the Rams, his role evolved from a special teams contributor to a starting center. In 2020, he appeared in 15 regular-season games and both postseason games, primarily on special teams.

By the 2021 season, he saw increased playing time, notably stepping in as center during Week 12 after an injury to the starter and making his first career start the following week. He played in all 17 regular-season games that year, starting two, and participated in all four postseason games, culminating in the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl 56.

There are better options set to be available — Dalman is at the top of that list — but Shelton’s durability is definitely an attractive trait. We’ll see how it shakes down in free agency.