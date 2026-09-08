Packers Legend to Make Week 1 Appearance for Netflix in Australia

The Green Bay Packers will kick their season off Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but there will be a couple of NFL Week 1 games before then.

On Wednesday the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots on a rare Wednesday night game. Then on Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia live on Netflix.

Green Bay Packers Legend Clay Matthews to Participate in Netflix’s Coverage of Rams-49ers From Austrailia

This will be the first-ever regular season NFL game played in Australia. Host Elle Duncan will lead in-studio coverage during pregame, halftime, and postgame. Joining her will be former players Michael Irvin, Nick Foles, and Packers legend Clay Matthews III.

Matthews is no stranger to the media. He frequently appears on several sports podcasts and shows, and has crossed over into mainstream media multiple times in movies, TV, and commercials.

Matthews was a first-round draft pick by the Packers in 2009. He played 10 seasons in Green Bay, earning two All-Pro and six Pro Bowl selections. Matthews was a key piece of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV-winning team. He is the Packers’ all-time sacks leader with 83.5, and was inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame in 2024.

History of Packers’ International Games

Green Bay last played internationally in Week 1 of the 2024 season in São Paulo, Brazil — the first NFL game ever played in South America. The Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-29 as quarterback Jordan Love sustained a leg injury on the final drive.

In Week 5 of the 2022 season, Green Bay played the New York Giants in London, England. The Packers lost that matchup 27-22 after getting outscored 14-2 during the fourth quarter. Green Bay has played three international preseason games in its history in the countries of Canada and Japan.

Despite the NFL setting a record with nine international games slated for the 2026 season, the Packers did not receive one. It is unknown when they will play abroad again, but doing so is a reality for every franchise now. The Packers hold official international marketing rights for Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, making those countries strong possibilities for them to play in down the line.