Packers’ Odds To Land Cooper Kupp Slashed After Promising Update

The Green Bay Packers faithful have been clamoring for an addition to the receiver room since the team’s unspectacular playoff exit in the Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By the end of that game, the entire receiving corps was decimated; and with it seeming like Christian Watson will miss the start of this upcoming season, fans have yearned for another new face to add the group.

Despite having missed out on trading for DK Metcalf, or signing former Packer, Davante Adams, after his release from the New York Jets – two players they reportedly never had an interest in signing – Green Bay could yet have a chance at acquiring the services of an elite playmaker.

Per Ari Meirov, the Packers are one of the teams that are actively looking at adding former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, in the coming days following his release from the team on Wednesday.

The #Packers are among several teams who have been eying Cooper Kupp, waiting for him to be released. https://t.co/k8kWhHFWSF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2025

And betting markets reflected this – taking Green Bay from around 25/1 (+2500) to land Kupp, to the fourth favorite at less than 7/1 (+650) to land the former Super Bowl MVP

Packers Need To Add A WR1 This Season

Even without the injury to Watson, the Packers probably needed some reinforcements at wideout this offseason anyway. And now being without one of their top three guys – and arguably their most physically gifted pass-catcher, who is set to miss the start of the 2025 season – the team certainly needs reinforcements in that department

Although the passing offense has been efficient under Jordan Love over the past one-and-a-half years, fans and media alike have lamented the fact that the young QB does not have a true WR1.

The whole football world saw how Josh Allen‘s progress went to another level with the addition of Stefon Diggs, or how much the young Jayden Daniels relies on his #1, Terry McLaurin.

Yet, Jordan Love has never had a singular, wholly reliable, elite target: a go-to player at critical third downs, like Davante Adams was for Aaron Rodgers during his late-MVP years of 2020 and 2021.

Ironically, the Packers used to have the opposite problem with Rodgers – they had very few playmakers on the receiving corps beyond Adams and, to a smaller extent, the contributions of Allen Lazard.

And now with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay has multiple players that excel in different facets of the game, but no one player who can put it all together – at least not yet.

What Would Kupp Bring To The Packers’ Offense?

For draft-and-develop purists, the addition of Kupp may seem futile. But for the other 99% of Packer fans out there, Kupp would be a vehemently celebrated addition to the team.

For one thing, the Kupp has won a championship – and been the leading receiver on that championship team. And despite his injuries, there are many indications that the former Ram has a lot left to offer any NFL team. In fact, had the Rams not chanced up All-Pro sensation, Puka Nacua, in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, it is quite possible Kupp would not be on the open market.

Injuries have cut off at least five games out of each of the past three seasons since the Super Bowl victory. And in all three of those seasons, Kupp was on pace for a 1000 yard year, had he stayed healthy.

Health is clearly an operative concern with Kupp, who has struggled to stay on the field in recent seasons – but if they can get him for 3/4 of the seasons and – if they make it there – the playoffs, that would be well worth it for the Packers.