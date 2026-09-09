Packers Sign Coveted RB Amid Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd Questions

The Green Bay Packers can’t be certain of what they have in running back MarShawn Lloyd, who has logged just six carries in his career, nor can they know for sure when (or if) Josh Jacobs will return to the lineup, as he currently resides on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while awaiting court proceedings and a possible suspension from the league.

Green Bay addressed those concerns by trading for second-year running back Kaleb Johnson. But as an extra layer of insurance, the Packers inked a rookie rusher to the last open spot on their practice squad on Tuesday, September 8.

Damon Bankston, an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico who inked a deal with the New York Giants earlier this preseason (he had his choice between the Giants, Packers and Las Vegas Raiders), became a member of the Packers months after first working out for the team during a pre-draft showcase in April.

Bill Huber of ON SI, who intially reported the signing, referred to Bankston again on Tuesday as a “three-way threat,” meaning the RB is dangerous as a rusher, pass-catcher and kick returner.

“A lot of people make teams in the NFL on special teams,” Bankston said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “Just having the opportunity to showcase that I could return kicks — you know, every team needs a good returner.”

Damon Bankston Can Run, Catch, Return Kicks for Packers

Bankston rushed for 635 yards, tallied 31 catches for 397 yards and scored eight offensive touchdowns across 13 games at New Mexico in 2025. He also produced 434 kickoff return yards and scored two TDs.

At 23 years old, Bankston could have an impact on the game in several ways if afforded the chance. Currently Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Johnson occupy the top three RB slots on the Packers’ roster, and they will all move down a rung if/when Jacobs returns.

But Jacobs could potentially miss several games, while Lloyd has been injury-prone for his entire career.

It is not outside the realm of possibility that Bankston could end up on the active roster sooner than later, where he might contribute in multiple fashions based on the health/availability and performance circumstances ahead of him on the depth chart.

Josh Jacobs Got Court Date Moved Up, Could Still Miss Significant Time

Jacobs was able to move his initial court appearance up from November to later this week, which helps his cause because he won’t languish on the exempt list for months, cashing his paychecks but unable to play, practice or even be present at team facilities.

The running back is charged with two misdemeanors stemming from a domestic incident in May. It is unclear how long it will take Jacobs to move through the legal process, but he could face punishment from the league even after he does — and regardless of the outcome.

Those consequences could include both fines and/or a suspension of one or more games in 2026, for which Jacobs would not receive his regular contractual compensation.