Packers Strong Fit to Back Up Watson, Golden With $36 Million WR

The Green Bay Packers attempted addition by subtraction in the wide receiver room this offseason, which could work out fine, but the group could also use some depth given the injury history shared by Christian Watson and Jayden Reed along with Matthew Golden’s youthful inexperience.

Green Bay whittled down its top three in the position group to those aforementioned players after letting Romeo Doubs depart for the New England Patriots in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-rounder.

Tight end Tucker Kraft’s healthy return from an ACL injury during the middle of last season makes for a formidable group when 11 personnel is on the field.

But there are legitimate questions about how healthy and/or productive that top four will remain over 17 games, which is why the New York Giants‘ decision to cut ties with veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton presents an opportunity for the Packers.

Darius Slayton Immediately Drew Interest From at Least 3 NFL Teams Following Release From Giants

The Giants released Slayton on Monday, September 7 after seven years with the organization (106 appearances, 78 starts). He most recently inked a three-year contract extension with New York worth $36 million total in March 2025.

Slayton almost certainly won’t command $12 million annually on the open market, although he has been a consistent producer. The wideout has tallied 296 receptions for 4,435 yards and 22 TDs over the course of his NFL career.

Entering his age-29 campaign, Slayton has been a regular starter for most of his professional tenure but is poised to take a step into a reserve role, which is perfect for Green Bay. At least a handful of teams jumped on his free agency, per a report from Josina Anderson Monday.

“I’m told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source,” Anderson wrote on X.

It is not clear which three franchises are interested, or if the Packers number among them, but there is an obvious logic to a potential Green Bay pursuit of Slayton.

Packers’ Recent Injury History Involving Multiple Pass-Catchers Makes Clear Need for Added Depth

Watson has never played a full season and appeared in more than 10 games just twice in four years.

Meanwhile, Reed missed 10 contests in the middle of 2025 while undergoing two surgeries, and Golden stumbled out of the gate in his rookie year with just 29 catches for 361 yards. Kraft’s knee injury also kept him out of nine contests last season.

More expensive options than Slayton, such as trades for players like Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns, should exist for the Packers as the regular season wears on.

But Slayton can offer a consistent veteran presence and added depth to the position group on what is likely to be a far lower salary in 2026, not to mention only a one-year commitment. And he also won’t cost Green Bay any draft assets or valuable players to acquire.