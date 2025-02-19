Packers Predicted to Fill ‘Major Hole’ By Signing Jets Playmaker

It promises to be an interesting offseason for the Green Bay Packers, particularly regarding the Jaire Alexander situation.

Alexander is set to carry cap hits of $24.96 million in 2025 and $27.38 million in 2026, the final two years of his contract. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would free up over $17 million in cap space for 2025, albeit with a dead money charge of $7.88 million.

After playing 16 games in 2022, Alexander was restricted to just seven appearances in each of the past two seasons due to injuries. Good as he’s been over his seven seasons with the Pack, the team is going to have to find a capable replacement, ideally for less money.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicts veteran cornerback D.J. Reed could be an ideal successor.

“The Green Bay Packers should be in the market for a steady corner like Reed,” Kay wrote on February 18. “The organization could split with top outside option Jaire Alexander this offseason, which would leave a major hole in Green Bay’s secondary.”

Packers Predicted to Sign D.J. Reed to $56 Million Contract

“Reed could adequately fill that on a contract in the $15 million per year range that will look quite a bit more palatable in comparison to Alexander’s four-year, $84 million deal,” Kay added, projecting the Packers will ink the veteran DB to a four-year, $56 million deal.

Over his seven-year career, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound Reed has accumulated six interceptions and 50 pass breakups in 101 games, allowing a passer rating of just 83.0 when targeted. Despite not receiving league-wide accolades, he’s still one of the top cornerbacks available in free agency.

After a solid three-year tenure with the New York Jets, Reed, who also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, is poised to explore new opportunities, and the Packers stand out as a compelling destination.

While Green Bay boasts talent in the secondary, inconsistencies and injuries have exposed vulnerabilities. The team’s current depth chart lists Alexander as CB1, with Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon also in the rotation. Regardless, more depth at cornerback wouldn’t be a bad thing, and Reed would be a seamless fit.

Free Agency Will Be Huge for Packers Again This Year

The Packers need to get over the hump in the NFC after exiting early in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Free agency will be key in helping them get there.

Last year, Green Bay significantly bolstered its roster by signing safety Xavier McKinney, who joined the Packers on a four-year, $67 million contract. McKinney’s impact was immediate and historic; he became the first player since 1970 to record an interception in each of his first five games with a new team, amassing a total of eight interceptions by season’s end. His exceptional play earned him a Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro honors.

Another pivotal signing was running back Josh Jacobs, who inked a four-year, $48 million deal after departing the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacobs’ arrival addressed the void left by Aaron Jones’ departure, and he quickly became a cornerstone of the Packers’ offense.

If Green Bay can add a few major difference-makers again this year, the rest of the conference could be in trouble.