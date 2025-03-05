Hi, Subscriber

Packers’ Likelihood Of Landing DK Metcalf Stymied As All-Pro WR Candidate Emerges

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
DK Metcalf
Getty
DK Metcalf

The Green Bay Packers never quite managed to replace Davante Adams when they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 for a first and second round pick.

And it looks like this could finally be the season that the team goes out and acquires a legitimate WR1 in free agency.

After much speculation from varying reports online, the Seattle Seahawks’ behemoth receiver, DK Metcalf, has requested a trade from the Pacific Northwest.

Do The Packers Need A True WR1?

Although the team is chock-filled with promising, productive. young players; Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have all been major contributors in the receiving corps over the past two seasons; none of them have taken that step into the clear #1 receiver role.

Early on, many claimed that the lack of an apparent, dominant wideout was a benefit to the Packers, rather than a hindrance; it protected the Green Bay’s passing game against a single, devastating injury and gave quarterback, Jordan Love, multiple viable options in games against dominant, lockdown corners – such as reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain.

However, after an up-and-down season for Love that included an inability to make the big plays at critical moments, whilst suffering from multiple injuries suffered over the course of the season, people in and around the Packers’ organization including All-Pro running back, Josh Jacobs, believe the team would benefit from acquiring or drafting a top-end pass catcher.

Packers Favored To Land DK Metcalf By Sportsbooks?

The Packers have already been linked with the Pro Bowler last week, and since the announcement are considered one of the leading candidates to land the Ole Miss alum.

However, one tenet that could put a pin in those plans is the simultaneous release of former Packer and All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, from the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Green Bay are neither known for mortgaging the future to win now, nor for picking up potentially expensive 32 year old veterans past their prime.

But if they were to buck the trend for once on either stance, they certainly would not buck both concurrently for players at the same position – one at which they already have depth. It will without question, be a Metcalf or Adams decision – if not indeed neither.

And with the Packers currently the favorite to land the former Jet with multiple sportsbooks; with sources noting the draw of the familiarity of the offensive scheme under head coach, Matt LeFleur; the chatter behind Metcalf could quieten very quickly.

Were the Packers given a choice between adding Adams or Metcalf, it feels likely that the team would prefer to bring back a player they know well, and who had his fifth straight 1,000 yard season, including 854 yards in 11 games with former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2024.

Moreover, given his substantial career earnings – nearly $130 million – and age, the Fresno State alum would likely command a far lower salary than Metcalf, who is still in his prime; aged just 28; and is looking for his next big payday.

Not to mention the fact that Green Bay would have to give up significant draft compensation; some argue as much as a first round pick in 2025; in exchange for DK’s services, something the Packers’ front office are historically reticent to do.

Whilst the Packers are technically still in the mix, given the continued links to Adams and Metcalf’s hefty price tag and trade compensation, fans should not hold their breath.

 

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers’ Likelihood Of Landing DK Metcalf Stymied As All-Pro WR Candidate Emerges

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x