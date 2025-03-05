Packers’ Likelihood Of Landing DK Metcalf Stymied As All-Pro WR Candidate Emerges

The Green Bay Packers never quite managed to replace Davante Adams when they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 for a first and second round pick.

And it looks like this could finally be the season that the team goes out and acquires a legitimate WR1 in free agency.

After much speculation from varying reports online, the Seattle Seahawks’ behemoth receiver, DK Metcalf, has requested a trade from the Pacific Northwest.

#Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade from Seattle and the team has decided to explore it, per me and @TomPelissero. There is likely to be significant interest in the Seattle star, and both sides will dig into it. A big-time WR who may be on the move. pic.twitter.com/5U40T159EX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

Do The Packers Need A True WR1?

Although the team is chock-filled with promising, productive. young players; Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have all been major contributors in the receiving corps over the past two seasons; none of them have taken that step into the clear #1 receiver role.

Early on, many claimed that the lack of an apparent, dominant wideout was a benefit to the Packers, rather than a hindrance; it protected the Green Bay’s passing game against a single, devastating injury and gave quarterback, Jordan Love, multiple viable options in games against dominant, lockdown corners – such as reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain.

However, after an up-and-down season for Love that included an inability to make the big plays at critical moments, whilst suffering from multiple injuries suffered over the course of the season, people in and around the Packers’ organization including All-Pro running back, Josh Jacobs, believe the team would benefit from acquiring or drafting a top-end pass catcher.

Packers Favored To Land DK Metcalf By Sportsbooks?

The Packers have already been linked with the Pro Bowler last week, and since the announcement are considered one of the leading candidates to land the Ole Miss alum.

However, one tenet that could put a pin in those plans is the simultaneous release of former Packer and All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, from the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Green Bay are neither known for mortgaging the future to win now, nor for picking up potentially expensive 32 year old veterans past their prime.

But if they were to buck the trend for once on either stance, they certainly would not buck both concurrently for players at the same position – one at which they already have depth. It will without question, be a Metcalf or Adams decision – if not indeed neither.

And with the Packers currently the favorite to land the former Jet with multiple sportsbooks; with sources noting the draw of the familiarity of the offensive scheme under head coach, Matt LeFleur; the chatter behind Metcalf could quieten very quickly.

Were the Packers given a choice between adding Adams or Metcalf, it feels likely that the team would prefer to bring back a player they know well, and who had his fifth straight 1,000 yard season, including 854 yards in 11 games with former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2024.

Moreover, given his substantial career earnings – nearly $130 million – and age, the Fresno State alum would likely command a far lower salary than Metcalf, who is still in his prime; aged just 28; and is looking for his next big payday.

Not to mention the fact that Green Bay would have to give up significant draft compensation; some argue as much as a first round pick in 2025; in exchange for DK’s services, something the Packers’ front office are historically reticent to do.

Whilst the Packers are technically still in the mix, given the continued links to Adams and Metcalf’s hefty price tag and trade compensation, fans should not hold their breath.