Packers Set To Make Run At ‘Mandalorian’ Receiver After Breaking Insider Report

The Green Bay Packers‘ offense was no slouch by any means in 2024, finishing 7th in total offense and 8th in scoring offense.

However, the pressing need for a veteran WR1 to slot in next to the Packers’ array of talented, exciting young players is certainly real, particularly given the team’s late season receiver-dearth in the final game of the season.

All-Pro running back, Josh Jacobs, said as much in a blunt statement earlier this offseason, much to the chagrin of his Green Bay teammates.

And now, it seems that the Packers’ brass is in agreement with Jacobs, even though his words had purportedly no impact on the team’s decision making – as news broke that the Packers are looking to trade for Seattle Seahawks All-Pro receiver DK Metcalf.

Packers Looking To Make A Deal For DK Metcalf

Corbin K Smith of the Emerald Spectrum reports on Friday morning that Green Bay could be looking to strike a deal for Metcalf in the very near future.

“One team to keep close tabs on: the Packers.” Smith wrote, “A source indicated they have had discussions with Seahawks this week and have an offer on the table that includes a high pick and a young receiver on roster to acquire Metcalf.

Obvious connection to Schneider as well.”

Packers’ reporter and insider, Peter Bukowksi, then backed up Smith’s report on X shortly after.

“I can confirm Corbin’s reporting here.” Bukowski noted, “League source told me GB has been working on this and has an offer they think can land DK Metcalf.

Then the hope is trading Jaire Alexander to backfill some of the lost draft capital if they can get it.”

What Would Metcalf To Green Bay Look Like?

The 2 x Pro Bowler; who once received one of the more interesting nicknames in football over the course of his career from his former head coach, Pete Caroll, in “The Mandalorian“; had a slight decrease in output statistically in 2024, garnering 992 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

This was down from the past two years, where both times he managed to cross the 1,000 yard receiving threshold. But some of that decline can certainly be attributed to the rise of second year pro, Jaxon Smith Njigba; who lead the team with 1,130 yards and 6 TDs this past season; likely taking targets away from Metcalf.

The former Ole Miss star is still a WR1 in the NFL, if more of a low-end than high-end one at this point, and given the fact that he won’t turn 28 years old until the end of the 2025 season, he certainly has likely multiple good years left.

Sadly, there is no firm grasp of what the Packers would have to give up for Metcalf, with estimates ranging from a first to a fourth round pick in this year’s draft.

Realistically, the comp is unlikely to amount to a first, considering he is in the last year of a 3 year, $72 million extension signed in July 2022, and carries a $31 million cap hit in 2025.

Much of his trade value will likely be contingent on how much of DK’s salary Green Bay are willing to eat; the more they take on, the less the draft compensation needs to be. If the Packers trade Jaire Alexander, as the report suggests above, and somewhat optimistically (but reasonably) get a third round pick in exchange, this could be flipped – along with perhaps a fifth rounder – to acquire Metcalf’s services.

Or they could even do a 1:1 player swap.