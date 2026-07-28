Packers President Ed Policy Opens Up on Decision to Keep HC Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers are in an odd spot entering the 2026 campaign. While they have made it to the playoffs in each of Jordan Love‘s first three seasons as their starting quarterback, they have failed to make a deep run to this point. That has led to head coach Matt LaFleur landing on the hot seat, even though the team has generally been quite successful during his time in charge.

While some folks believe LaFleur isn’t the guy who will be able to get Green Bay over the hump in its quest to win a championship, the team’s top decision makers disagree. LaFleur was retained as the Packers’ head coach over the offseason, and with training camp underway, team president Ed Policy explained the reasoning for that move.

Ed Policy Dishes on Packers’ Matt LaFleur Decision

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LaFleur has been the Packers’ head coach since 2019, and during his time in charge, they have continually been one of the top teams in the league during the regular season. Green Bay’s 76-40-1 record through LaFleur’s time in charge is outstanding, but the problem is that those results don’t carry over to the postseason.

In nine playoff games, LaFleur has just three wins to his name, with one of those coming during Love’s first season as a starter back in 2023. The talent is there, but Green Bay just cannot find a way to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together, and at the end of the day, LaFleur has to shoulder a large portion of that blame.

The Packers will enter the new year with one of their most talented rosters in recent memory, and expectations for this crew are going to be high. LaFleur is going to be given another shot to prove he is capable of being the leader Green Bay needs, as Policy made it clear that the team prioritizes continuity when it comes to its decisions to hold onto LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“We had 10 head coach openings throughout the league this past offseason, and that caused a tremendous amount of chaos in a lot of organizations,” Policy said in his first address to Packers shareholders ahead of the 2026 campaign. “I believe that players, especially quarterbacks and championship-caliber teams, develop best in an environment of continuity, not chaos.”

Is Matt LaFleur on the Hot Seat Entering the 2026 Campaign?

There was so much turnover across the league at the head coach position that it made sense for the Packers to keep LaFleur around, simply because it’s tough to envision who could have possibly been an upgrade over him. And yet, there’s no question that all eyes are going to be on LaFleur in 2026.

This isn’t to say LaFleur is necessarily on the hot seat entering the new year, but Green Bay is going to have to take a step forward in order for the rumors swirling around him to truly disappear. The only way to do that, though, may be to go on a Super Bowl run, so with some sky-high expectations surrounding his team, it’s safe to say that LaFleur will have his work cut out for him this season.