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Ex-Green Bay Packers WR Reunites with Aaron Rodgers in Recent Roster Move

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Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 19: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers makes the catch and scores a receiving touchdown against Robert Jackson #17 of the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad to reunite with former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about the signing):

“Valdes-Scantling is expected to start on the practice squad and work his way up to playing with former teammate Aaron Rodgers on the active roster. The wide receiver contributed 690 receiving yards and six touchdowns to Rodgers’ 2020 MVP campaign and 430 yards and three touchdowns to his 2021 MVP campaign, both with the Packers.”

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Looking at Valdes-Scantling with the Packers

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers drafted Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The now 32-year-old MVS played the first four years of his NFL career with Green Bay.

Over 59 total games played (39 starts), MVS hauled in 123 catches for 2153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

As CBSSports points out, Valdes-Scantling had perhaps the best season of his NFL career with the Packers in 2020, when he had a very impressive 20.9 yards/reception mark.

Since those days in Green Bay, however, MVS has bounced around the NFL quite a bit.

More NFL on Heavy: Former 49ers WR Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and Steelers

Taking a Quick Glance at MVS’ NFL Career

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers completes a touchdown reception against the defense of Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After his stint with the Packers (2018 to 2021), MVS has since played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2026, MVS has appeared in just three games, and he’s hauled in two catches for 22 yards.

He’s a nine-year NFL veteran with 221 total catches, 3708 yards, and 21 touchdowns.

MVS is a recognizable receiver because of Aaron Rodgers, but no doubt that he’s put together a very solid NFL career for himself, and perhaps MVS will likely to ride out in the sunset with Aaron Rodgers this season.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Ex-Green Bay Packers WR Reunites with Aaron Rodgers in Recent Roster Move

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