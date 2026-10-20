Ex-Green Bay Packers WR Reunites with Aaron Rodgers in Recent Roster Move

According to multiple reports, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad to reunite with former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about the signing):

“Valdes-Scantling is expected to start on the practice squad and work his way up to playing with former teammate Aaron Rodgers on the active roster. The wide receiver contributed 690 receiving yards and six touchdowns to Rodgers’ 2020 MVP campaign and 430 yards and three touchdowns to his 2021 MVP campaign, both with the Packers.”

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Looking at Valdes-Scantling with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers drafted Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The now 32-year-old MVS played the first four years of his NFL career with Green Bay.

Over 59 total games played (39 starts), MVS hauled in 123 catches for 2153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

As CBSSports points out, Valdes-Scantling had perhaps the best season of his NFL career with the Packers in 2020, when he had a very impressive 20.9 yards/reception mark.

Since those days in Green Bay, however, MVS has bounced around the NFL quite a bit.

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Taking a Quick Glance at MVS’ NFL Career

After his stint with the Packers (2018 to 2021), MVS has since played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2026, MVS has appeared in just three games, and he’s hauled in two catches for 22 yards.

He’s a nine-year NFL veteran with 221 total catches, 3708 yards, and 21 touchdowns.

MVS is a recognizable receiver because of Aaron Rodgers, but no doubt that he’s put together a very solid NFL career for himself, and perhaps MVS will likely to ride out in the sunset with Aaron Rodgers this season.