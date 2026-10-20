Former 49ers WR Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and Steelers

On Monday, October 19, while the San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Washington Commanders in Monday Night Football, former wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has found a new home in the NFL, and it’s a reunion with a QB he is very familiar with, Aaron Rodgers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Valdes-Scantling had a very brief stint with the 49ers in 2025 and has bounced around the league quite a bit in the past few years.

However, he is still a 2X Super Bowl champion.

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In 2025, Valdez-Scantling played with the Steelers and 49ers.

Across 10 games, he hauled in 14 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Specifically with the 49ers, MVS played in five games and caught four passes for 40 yards.

In 2026, he’s seen brief action with the Los Angeles Chargers (three games), and he’s caught just two passes.

It will be interesting to see if Valdez-Scantling gets elevated from the practice squad at any point during his tenure with the Steelers.

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Taking a Quick Look at MVS’ NFL Career

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has played in parts of nine NFL seasons.

He’s played for the Green Bay Packers, 49ers, Steelers, Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the New Orleans Saints.

Across 119 games played in his career, MVS has 221 total receptions for 3708 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Perhaps his best campaign came in 2020 with the Packers, where he hauled in 690 receiving yards and 20.9 yards/reception, which is an incredible mark.

Who was his quarterback for that season? Aaron Rodgers.

Now the two are reunited again, and while it could be Rodgers’ last season of his career, perhaps MVS can play a role in his farewell season.

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