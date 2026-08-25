Packers Expected to Part Ways With ‘Explosive’ Playmaker Ahead of Cutdown Day

The Green Bay Packers appear prepared to say goodbye to a speedy playmaker on special teams and a viable offensive reserve in order to cut the roster down to the required 53 players by the end of this weekend.

Bill Huber of ON SI predicted on Tuesday, August 25 that running back Pierre Strong Jr. will end up the odd man out in the Packers’ offensive backfield, even despite the big-play ability he brings to the table.

“Strong’s skill has never been in doubt,” Huber wrote. “The 2022 fourth-round pick averaged 5.0 yards per carry during his first three seasons in the league. The big kickoff return against Denver made public what has been evident at practice, where Strong has hit on several cutback runs. A combo of Skyy Moore and Strong could provide an electric kickoff-return unit. Plus, Strong would provide insurance in the backfield.”

Pierre Strong Doesn’t Bring Enough to Running Back Position to Usurp Spot From Packers’ Top 3 Rushers

The problem for Strong, however, is that there are three running backs ahead of him on the depth chart.

“The Packers will roll with Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks on their roster,” Huber continued. “Strong is explosive with the ball in his hands but the Packers want the ball in the hands of Jacobs and Lloyd.”

Jacobs had been battling a soft-tissue injury, though he recently returned to the practice field and produced a quality showing.

“Josh Jacobs is taking team reps after returning from groin injury, and he looks fresh,” Ryan Wood of USA Today reported via social media on Monday. “Good burst in the middle on his inside zone runs.”

Jacobs is also facing off-field legal concerns that could potentially result in a punishment from the league, though the NFL has yet to offer any indication that the Packers’ starting running back will face a suspension to start the season.

Packers Running Back Marshawn Lloyd Has Remained Healthy All Offseason Long

Lloyd, a third-round pick for Green Bay in 2024, has missed all but one regular season game over the past two years due to his injuries.

Had his troubles continued this summer, Strong may have found his way into the top three in the Packers’ backfield rotation. However, Lloyd has been healthy essentially all offseason, and safety Evan Williams predicted recently that the running back is going to surprise people with how well he plays in 2026.

“I feel like a lot of people forgot what he is capable of,” Williams said of Lloyd in early August. “He shows up on a daily basis and puts in the work and is flying a million miles per hour.”

Brooks, who will battle Lloyd for touches behind Jacobs as long as the starter remains healthy, is entering his fourth NFL campaign and has tallied 395 rushing yards and one touchdown on 4.8 yards per carry over the course of his career. He has also recorded 24 receptions for 160 yards.