Green Bay Packers Urged to Target Former Colts Pro Bowl Defender as ‘Bargain Free Agent’

Monday, August 31st, marks the last day of the month of September, which means the NFL season is officially less than two weeks away. On Sunday afternoon, roster cuts transpired across the league, and there are usually a handful of shocking decisions that make waves.

For the Green Bay Packers, in the wake of all the roster cuts, they could look to bring in another defender to help add depth to their secondary.

One surprising player who was cut from their squad was Kenny Moore, who is a nine-year NFL veteran (all with the Indianapolis Colts), and a former Pro Bowl nickelback (2021). It’s a position the Green Bay Packers could use depth at, and they are already being somewhat linked to the 31-year-old defensive back.

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Kenny Moore Named ‘Best Bargain Free Agent’; Should the Packers Pursue Him?

In a recent post by Bleacher Report.com, NFL writer Kristopher Knox names the best bargain free agents at each position, and then all adds two teams as potential suitors for the aforementioned players.

For the cornerback position, Kenny Moore is the top ‘bargain free agent’, and the Green Bay Packers are named as a potential suitor:

“Moore is a terrific target for teams seeking production and positional versatility in the secondary. He recently turned 31 and made just seven starts in 2025, but he also has 111 starts on his resume and allowed an opposing passer rating of just 87.8 in coverage last season.”

People on X.com are also confused as to how Kenny Moore isn’t on an NFL roster yet.

“Question? Why is Kenny Moore not on an NFL roster? Is he older and had some struggles these past few years, yes. But you can’t tell me there’s 32 better nickels than him in this league right now. Idk maybe he just wants to be done but it’s weird to me.”

It’s certainly plausible that Kenny Moore could be added back to the Colts roster, but that wouldn’t make much sense as to why they cut him in the first place.

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Taking a Look at Kenny Moore’s NFL Career

As mentioned, Kenny Moore is a seasoned veteran defensive back in the NFL.

Across nine seasons, he’s totaled 21 interceptions, 68 pass breakups, and has forced six fumbles.

In terms of tackling, he’s tallied 498 solo tackles in his career and 39 tackles for loss.

On Monday afternoon, there will be plenty of roster shuffling taking place, and some sort of Kenny Moore finale decision will be made.

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