Packers Get Harsh One-Sentence Reality Check on Start to Season

The Green Bay Packers haven’t gotten off to the start they wanted in 2026.

There is still time to get things on track, but they are currently alone in last place of the NFC North with a 1-2 record. The Packers have already taken a divisional loss to the Minnesota Vikings, who are 3-0. Green Bay will look to move to .500 when it takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Green Bay Packers Get Harsh One-Sentence Reality Check on Their Start to 2026 Season

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report came up with one sentence to describe each NFL team’s month of September. When he got to the Packers, it wasn’t exactly positive.

“They’ve played three teams that didn’t make the playoffs in 2025 but have yet to win a game in regulation, proving that Green Bay remains at least a tier below true heavyweight status.”

Despite jumping out to a 22-10 lead over the Vikings in Week 1, Minnesota stormed back with 29 unanswered points for a 39-22 victory. The Packers then got their first win of the season over the New York Jets in Week 2 20-17 in overtime.

Unfortunately, they followed that up with a disappointing home-opener blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons 35-14. Green Bay surrendered nearly 500 total yards of offense to Atlanta — 242 of them coming on the ground.

Examining the Remainder of Packers’ Schedule

According to Fox Sports, the Packers have the fourth-hardest strength of schedule in the NFL this season. Of course, six of their games are against their NFC North rivals, all of which have winning records so far. Other difficult matchups Green Bay will face will be against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys.

Outside of what could be easier matchups against the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, the Packers will play some serious contenders from Week 9 and on. Their road games during that stretch include last year’s AFC Super Bowl representative, the New England Patriots, as well as the Rams, Saints, and Chicago Bears.

Fortunately, Green Bay gets to play four of its last five games of 2026 at home. They conclude the season with home matchups against Houston and the Detroit Lions. Although the Texans are off to an 0-3 start, they have a very talented roster and were able to overcome an 0-3 deficit last season. The Packers were able to sweep Detroit in 2025.