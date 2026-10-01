Packers HC Matt LaFleur Finds Himself on List He Doesn’t Want to Be On

The Green Bay Packers are at a crossroads.

They have gotten off to sluggish 1-2 start on the season, which includes an embarrassing 35-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. If the Packers can’t string together some wins, 2026 will become a wash. That could put coach Matt LaFleur’s future with the team in jeopardy.

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur ‘On The Hot Seat’

LaFleur has been at the center of criticism during Green Bay’s struggles, which date back to last season as it finished with a five-game losing streak. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of coaches who are on the hot seat in 2026, and LaFleur was among them.

“Hopes for the club to level up in 2026 have rapidly diminished after the team limped out to a 1-2 start during what was arguably the easiest three-game stretch on their entire schedule. Although he’s earned a longer leash than most coaches for his consistent winning ways, LaFleur will be forced to make some major adjustments if the Packers continue to slide over the next few weeks. If he can’t turn the ship around, there will be serious discussions about his future in Titletown.”

LaFleur owns an 80-48-1 record as the Packers’ head coach, including the postseason. That is the fourth-most in the NFL since 2019, which is when LaFleur came to Green Bay. He was given a contract extension during the offseason, potentially making it tricky to move on from him this early.

GM Brain Gutekunst Should Shoulder Some Blame

A case could be made that Gutekunst is as responsible for the Packers’ struggles as LaFleur is. Gutekunst departed with several key starters during the offseason, and did little to replace them. The offensive line in particular was neglected.

That has come back to bite Gutekunst, who has had to spend the last week acquiring new players to rebuild the unit. New offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler, Laken Tomlinson, and Mekhi Becton could be upgrades, but they will need time to gel — and time isn’t on Green Bay’s side.

The Packers have had meltdowns on defense in both losses this season. The only significant move Gutekunst made to upgrade the secondary was spending a second-round draft pick on cornerback Brandon Cisse. LaFleur has had plenty of shortcomings, but he can only work with what Gutekunst has given him.