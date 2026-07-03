LaFleur Comments on ‘Mercenary’ Pass-Rusher Resurface, as Packers Linked to 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers need some reinforcements off the edge with superstar Micah Parsons out for at least four weeks, and potentially longer, and the name of one veteran continues to surface in those discussions.

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, most recently of the Dallas Cowboys, remains available and will likely decide on a destination at some point around when NFL training camps start in late July or when preseason games begin in mid-August.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated was the most recent insider to mention Clowney as a fit for the Packers, doing so on Thursday, July 2.

“Clowney is a mercenary at this point in his career. He’ll be playing for his fifth team in as many years,” Huber wrote. “All he does is produce, though, with 8.5 sacks last season for Dallas. He finished 13th in pass-rush win rate and third in pass-rushing productivity.”

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Complimentary of Jadeveon Clowney in Most Recent Comments

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Clowney ahead of Green Bay’s contest against the Cowboys in Week 4 last September.

“An experienced veteran that has played at a really high level for a really long time,” LaFleur said of Clowney, per Huber. “Obviously, he has been a game-wrecker in the past and certainly is capable of doing some really good things for them.”

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick in 2014 who will play next season at 33 years old, has tallied a total of 66.5 sacks over the course of his 12-year NFL tenure. He also has 120 tackles for loss in a career that includes three Pro Bowl selections and one season of second-team All-Pro honors.

Spotrac projects Clowney’s market value at $5.7 million on a one-year deal in 2026.

Multiple NFL Reporters Have Linked Jadeveon Clowney to Packers in Free Agency

Aaron Schatz of ESPN on June 18 suggested that Green Bay ink Clowney ahead of the regular season to bolster its depleted and relatively unproven pass rush.

“The Packers need another veteran who can help fill in for Parsons and then provide depth once he returns,” Schatz wrote. “Clowney’s 22.4% pass rush win rate last season would have been near the top of the league if he had enough pass-rush snaps to qualify for ESPN’s rankings. He had 8.5 sacks for Dallas, and the Packers could also use his ability to set the edge against the run.”

Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom also reported last month that Green Bay is the most likely destination for Clowney when he eventually joins a team.

“Clowney is in no hurry to sign anywhere, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, and at this stage of his career, even training camp, or a full training camp, is not a prerequisite for him,” La Canfora wrote. “One executive told SportsBoom he has a hunch that Clowney ends up with the Packers.”