Fate Of Packers’ All-Pro Corner Lies In The Balance After $48 Million CB Signing

Jaire Alexander
Getty
Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander‘s future with the Green Bay Packers has been the hot-button topic for much of the past month in Packer-land.

Especially considering no fans truly believed that the team would make a play for either DK Metcalf or Davante Adams this offseason, who both found new homes in Pittsburgh and LA.

There has been considerable speculation about Alexander, and how long he has left in Green Bay. But perhaps the biggest indicator for his future has come on Monday, as the team made a splash by agreeing to sign former Las Vegas Raiders corner, Nate Hobbs, to a 4 year, $48 million deal.

At first glance, this would seemingly seal the former All-Pro’s fate with the Packers, but the actual situation is a little more complicated than that.

Packers “Not Moving” Alexander “Yet”

In a report from Rob Demovsky earlier on Monday, Green Bay are not currently planning to trade Jaire Alexander.

“At this point, cornerback Jaire Alexander remains a member of the Packers.

While X was down, a source said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is “not moving him yet.”

It remains to be seen what happens if they don’t trade him and whether that would lead to his outright release.”

The operative word here being “yet”, the report from Demovsky certainly does little to assuage concerns for the Packer fans who want to keep their 2 x Pro Bowler in Wisconsin. But, for the time being, there is no immediate writing on the wall from Green Bay’s upper management.

What Does The Nate Hobbs Deal Mean For Jaire Alexander?

Hobbs arriving in the midwest is not an automatic exit sign from the Packers. Firstly, the Packers are painfully thin at their three cornerback spots, with there still being only five recognized players at the position on the roster, even with the imminent addition of the former Raider.

Not to mention that one of them, Javon Bullard, is primarily a safety, and was primarily used at nickel in 2024 due to the lack of other strong candidates at the position.

But most importantly, Nate Hobbs is not a 1:1 replacement for Jaire Alexander. Hobbs has established himself as one of the more reliable slot corners in the NFL, but he has not demonstrated a strong ability to play on the perimeter. As such, if they are to get the best out of their new acquisition, they will likely try to keep him in the nickel, inside spot.

So this makes little difference to the Packers’ situation at outside corner, unless the team plan to promote former 7th round pick, Carrington Valentine, to starter.

Some may point out that the Packers effectively took nickel corner, Keisean Nixon, and eventually turned him into a boundary corner, having previously played almost exclusively in the slot. And Hobbs does have the size to play outside at 6’0, 195 lbs.

But given his prior poor experience venturing outside the nickel position, it feels like a futile endeavour to place him on the exterior; in a spot that he has demonstrably shown to play less well at.

Still, the situation remains intriguing, and it will no doubt fully unfold in the coming days.

Green Bay Packers Players

