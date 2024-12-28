Packers Make Major Announcement Ahead of Matchup With Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have announced some major — and troubling — injury news ahead of their rematch with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

Following December 27’s final practice of the week, the Packers officially ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) on the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He will now miss his sixth straight game for the Packers — and ninth in 2024.

Alexander told The Athletic in November that he has been dealing with a torn PCL in his right knee since limping off the field on the final defensive play of Week 8’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27. The two-time All-Pro has managed to practice in a full capacity at least six times since then, but his return timeline remains unclear.

Without Alexander, the Packers will likely continue to rely on a rotation of cornerbacks that features veteran Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes. They may also have more flexibility against the Vikings if rookie defensive back Javon Bullard — who has played in the slot this season — is cleared of his ankle injury before kickoff.

The Packers have ruled Bullard questionable to play against the Vikings, who will host them at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time on December 29.

Packers Rule Out 3 More Players for Vikings Rematch

The Packers have more injury problems than just Alexander for Week 17’s road game.

On their final injury report, they also ruled out starting linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), standout rookie safety Evan Williams (quadriceps) and backup offensive tackle Andre Dillard (concussion). Neither Walker nor Williams practiced this week, making their shutdown for Week 17 feel inevitable. Each will now miss his second straight game.

The Packers also listed three players as questionable to play against the Vikings: Bullard (ankle), rookie linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and wide receiver Christian Watson.

In terms of Watson’s status, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday that the door is “still open” for the third-year wide receiver to play against the Vikings on Sunday despite him not practicing at all during the week. Watson is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained in December 23’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Vikings Could Get Boost From Ivan Pace Jr.’s Return

Things are more optimistic on the Vikings’ side of the injury fence in Week 17.

The Vikings ruled out cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and listed linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) as questionable on their final injury report for Week 17’s home game against the Packers. Pace’s status is particularly encouraging since the team only just designated him for return to practice from the injured reserve list earlier in the week.

While the Vikings would still need to activate Pace — who had a standout rookie season in 2023 — to the 53-man roster for him to play against the Packers, all signs indicate he will make his return on Sunday after he spent the week as a full participant at practice. His presence should only bolster the Vikings defense as they look to stay even with the Detroit Lions in the race for the division ahead of their regular-season finale next week.