2-Time Pro Bowl RB Floated as Packers Trade Target After Josh Jacobs Arrest

The Green Bay Packers were already a candidate to add another veteran running back this offseason. But that’s definitely the situation now with Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges.

Obviously, this news is bigger than football, with a potential victim of alleged domestic abuse. That is the main story.

From the football perspective, this could put the Packers into a terrible bind. They don’t have a lot of running back experience on their depth chart behind Jacobs.

With that in mind, USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff immediately suggested veteran Pro Bowl running back James Conner as a potential trade target.

“Conner is only under contract for the 2026 season at a reasonable $4.83 million cap hit, meaning there should be no obstacles to any potential trade. The 31-year-old is coming off a foot injury that ended his 2025 season after just three games, but Conner has been remarkably consistent despite playing for some underwhelming Cardinals‘ teams,” wrote Brinkerhoff.

“He is the best option potentially available to Green Bay if they need running back help.”

James Conner Named Packers Potential Josh Jacobs Replacement

Brinkerhoff ultimately named five possible running back targets for the Packers. Conner topped the list, particularly in the event Jacobs misses significant time this fall.

It’s not clear the Arizona Cardinals will be willing to shop Conner. But it would make sense for the Packers to inquire about him if their running back situation is dire in August.

“The Cardinals haven’t indicated that they’re looking to trade Conner, but that doesn’t mean they won’t. After all, it’s a numbers game in Arizona and Conner figures to be the odd man out,” wrote Brinkerhoff. “Mike LaFleur took over as the team’s head coach this offseason and quickly revamped the running back room with Tyler Allgeier in free agency and then made a big splash with Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall in the draft.”

A Conner trade to the Packers would be a deal between two brothers. As the USA Today writer indicated, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike, is now Cardinals head coach.

Conner only played three games last season before suffering a season-ending right ankle injury. The veteran turned 31 in May.

But when healthy, Conner has been a very reliable running back throughout his career. He first made the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during 2018. Conner racked up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns that season.

In 2021, he scored a career-high 18 touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl again with Arizona.

Conner reached 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his seventh season during 2023. He repeated the feat in 2024 with a career-best 1,094 rushing yards.

Jacobs Arrested on Assault Charges

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday evening Jacobs was arrested early that day on five charges: battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Jacobs turned himself into the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin.

While he turned himself in, that wasn’t an admission of guilt. Jacobs denied all the charges with a statement through his attorney.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” Jacobs said, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

With his arrest, Jacobs and his 2026 status have vaulted to the top of question marks for the Packers at offseason workouts.

Because of that, there’s likely to be a lot more discussions about who Green Bay could target as running back insurance this summer.