Packers Share Troubling Jayden Reed Injury Update

The Green Bay Packers already knew they would not have wide receiver Jayden Reed back anytime soon, but the last week has brought with it no answers for the franchise at all with regards to a return timeline.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic posted the latest update from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday, September 28.

“LaFleur says he still has no updates on how long Jayden Reed will be out with his neck injury,” Schneidman wrote on X.

Reed sustained a neck injury during the team’s Week 2 game against the New York Jets. Team medical officials secured him to a stretcher before carting him off the field. Reed later went to an area hospital where he received treatment and stayed overnight before eventually rejoining his teammates in Green Bay.

Packers Struggled Mightily in First Game Without WR Jayden Reed, but There Were Several Reasons Why

Reed obviously was not a candidate to appear in the Packers’ Week 3 home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on a short week.

Green Bay lost that contest in embarrassing fashion, falling by three touchdowns and surrendering 35 points to a Falcons offense that had failed to reach an opponent’s red zone over the first two games of the season.

The Packers could have used Reed in the loss, not that it would have been enough to change the outcome. Green Bay’s bigger immediate concern above wide receiver depth is the offensive line and how the lack of high-end talent and even standard depth has transformed the run game into the worst in the NFL.

Through three weeks, the Packers are averaging a league-worst 48.7 rushing yards per contest. For context, the Denver Broncos are next on the list with 81 yards per game on the ground, while the Chicago Bears are tops in the league at 212.5 yards per contest heading into their Week 3 game on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers Pared Down Wide Receiver Room During Offseason Before Jayden Reed Injury

Green Bay thinned out its wide receiver room over the offseason, allowing Romeo Doubs to leave in free agency and join the New England Patriots before trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Those moves made some sense at the time in terms of usage splits in what was a crowded position group in 2025, though they look more problematic now in retrospect after Reed’s injury.

The Packers paid both Reed and Christian Watson on substantial extensions during the offseason after drafting Matthew Golden in Round 1 back in 2025. Wideouts Skyy Moore and J. Michael Sturdivant each stepped into bigger roles on Thursday night against Atlanta in Reed’s absence, commanding seven and three targets, respectively.