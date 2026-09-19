Packers’ Injury-Plagued Playmaker Attempting NFL Comeback

The Green Bay Packers got bit hard by the injury bug in 2025.

Star player such as Micah Parsons, Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, and Devonte Wyatt are just to name a few. Late in the season a lesser known Packers contributor also had his season come to end prematurely.

Former Green Bay Packers TE John FitzPatrick Attempting NFL Comeback

According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, former Packers tight end John FitzPatrick is fully recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained last season, and is ready to resume his career after being cleared for football activities.

During Green Bay’s Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears, FitzPatrick went down with a torn Achilles tendon. He was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. FitzPatrick was on a one-year contract with the Packers, which made him a free agent in 2026.

It was an unfortunate development for FitzPatrick, as 2025 was easily the best season of his four-year NFL career. In 15 games played, he made four starts and recorded 12 receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to that, FitzPatrick had never caught more than one pass in a season. His rookie year in 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons was a wash, as he missed the entire season with an undisclosed injury. The Packers signed FitzPatrick off Atlanta’s practice squad in 2024.

Examining the Packers’ TE Room

Green Bay’s tight ends are led by star fourth-year man Tucker Kraft. He is coming off a season-ending injury of his own, tearing his ACL in Week 9 of 2025 against the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, Kraft was on pace to post well over 1,000 receiving yards. The Packers showed him a vote of confidence by giving him a four-year, $75 million contract extension just last week.

Behind Kraft is Jonnu Smith, who Green Bay acquired less than a month ago. The veteran TE is just two years removed from earning a Pro Bowl selection with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. In Week 1 Smith recorded 50 receiving yards on two receptions. Smith played with Packers coach Matt LaFleur in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans.

Rounding out Green Bay’s TE room are Josh Whyle and Mark Redman. Whyle spent half of the 2025 season on the practice squad, and the other half on the active 53-man roster, mostly as a special teams contributor. Redman was recently acquired by the Packers in a trade with the Los Angles Rams. He spent all of 2025 of the Rams‘ practice squad.